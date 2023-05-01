Could the next Andy Murray be in… Moray? New Elgin tennis courts to help find future stars could be open before Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Could the next Andy Murray be in… Moray? New Elgin tennis courts to help find future stars could be open before Wimbledon

Summer opening hoped for new indoor tennis facility in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
CEO Iain Stokes at the site where the new tennis facility is being built. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
CEO Iain Stokes at the site where the new tennis facility is being built. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A Moray charity is hoping to open their new world-class indoor tennis facility before the sport’s most prestigious tournament kicks off.

Work is well under way to build the four-court facility near Moray Sports Centre.

The £1.63m facility is the first to receive funding from the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund which aims to help find the next Andy Murray.

The funding pot, supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, has provided £1.17m.

Meanwhile, Moray Sports Foundation – who will operate the centre – has contributed £511,257 towards it.

Construction work taking place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Timeline for new tennis centre opening

The charity already runs a sports hall, gym, cycling studio and other fitness rooms.

This project comes off the back of Tennis Scotland’s 2016 pledge to construct more than 100 indoor courts across the country.

The scheme hopes to capitalise on the world-beating careers of Andy and his brother Jamie.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes wants to see the new tennis facility open for players before Wimbledon starts.

That gives him a deadline of Monday, July 3.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller is carrying out the work.

CEO Iain Stokes at the site as the steel frame gets put up for the tennis facility. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Back in 2021, Mr Stokes revealed that the indoor tennis facility project attracted him to come home for the job role.

He said: “The new tennis facility is taking shape well.

“We are hoping to get the facility open before Wimbledon as there will be alot of demand to play tennis then.

“I’m delighted to see it coming to life and can’t wait to welcome people once it is open.”

Benefits of the new centre

The new centre will provide players in the local area with year-round access to indoor tennis in an affordable and inclusive space.

Mr Stokes said: “We are putting Elgin on the map as a sporting centre of excellence.

“It will be great to see youngsters playing tennis all year round in Moray.”

It is also hoped the centre will help nurture local talent.

See more pictures of construction:

Iain Stokes is pleased with the progress. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Construction of the new tennis facility. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The tennis facility has been a long term ambition for the Moray Sports Centre.Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The frame of the new tennis facility. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Murray still playing as centre set to open this summer

Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Mr Stokes once graced Wimbledon himself, as a youngster, at the British national championships. He said it is “amazing” to see Scottish tennis star Sir Andy Murray still playing.

He added: ” It is remarkable to see Andy Murray still on the court with everything he has gone through with injury.

“This is amazing to see the opening of the new tennis facility coming soon to continue the legacy of Andy Murray – and he is still playing.”

Murray announced at the 2019 Australian Open that he planned to have hip resurfacing surgery, which he feared would end his career.

After losing to Bautista Agut in the first round, the tournament played a now-infamous retirement video featuring goodbye messages from his rivals.

But, four years later, Murray is still playing and pulling off impressive performances.

Tennis fans are as excited for the new facility as Andy Murray is in this action shot at the Battle of Brits at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Future of Elgin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Post Thumbnail
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]