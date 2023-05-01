Could the next Andy Murray be in… Moray? New Elgin tennis courts to help find future stars could be open before Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray charity is hoping to open their new world-class indoor tennis facility before the sport’s most prestigious tournament kicks off.

Work is well under way to build the four-court facility near Moray Sports Centre.

The £1.63m facility is the first to receive funding from the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund which aims to help find the next Andy Murray.

The funding pot, supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, has provided £1.17m.

Meanwhile, Moray Sports Foundation – who will operate the centre – has contributed £511,257 towards it.

Timeline for new tennis centre opening

The charity already runs a sports hall, gym, cycling studio and other fitness rooms.

This project comes off the back of Tennis Scotland’s 2016 pledge to construct more than 100 indoor courts across the country.

The scheme hopes to capitalise on the world-beating careers of Andy and his brother Jamie.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes wants to see the new tennis facility open for players before Wimbledon starts.

That gives him a deadline of Monday, July 3.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller is carrying out the work.

Back in 2021, Mr Stokes revealed that the indoor tennis facility project attracted him to come home for the job role.

He said: “The new tennis facility is taking shape well.

“We are hoping to get the facility open before Wimbledon as there will be alot of demand to play tennis then.

“I’m delighted to see it coming to life and can’t wait to welcome people once it is open.”

Benefits of the new centre

The new centre will provide players in the local area with year-round access to indoor tennis in an affordable and inclusive space.

Mr Stokes said: “We are putting Elgin on the map as a sporting centre of excellence.

“It will be great to see youngsters playing tennis all year round in Moray.”

It is also hoped the centre will help nurture local talent.

See more pictures of construction:

Murray still playing as centre set to open this summer

Mr Stokes once graced Wimbledon himself, as a youngster, at the British national championships. He said it is “amazing” to see Scottish tennis star Sir Andy Murray still playing.

He added: ” It is remarkable to see Andy Murray still on the court with everything he has gone through with injury.

“This is amazing to see the opening of the new tennis facility coming soon to continue the legacy of Andy Murray – and he is still playing.”

Murray announced at the 2019 Australian Open that he planned to have hip resurfacing surgery, which he feared would end his career.

After losing to Bautista Agut in the first round, the tournament played a now-infamous retirement video featuring goodbye messages from his rivals.

But, four years later, Murray is still playing and pulling off impressive performances.