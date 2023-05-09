Elgin City expect swift managerial appointment after narrow escape at foot of League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City expect swift managerial appointment after narrow escape at foot of League Two

Defender Ross Draper will be in the frame to replace Gavin Price should he apply for the top role at Borough Briggs after a successful interim period in charge.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson

Elgin City will hold a board meeting on Tuesday – and look to appoint a new permanent manager imminently.

The Moray club will kick off next season in League Two, having finished one point above basement side Albion Rovers to narrowly avoid being involved in the relegation play-off.

An interim management trio of player Ross Draper, and coaches Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn, guided Elgin to safety after taking over from long-serving boss Gavin Price, who was sacked with assistant Jim Weir last month.

Elgin’s 1-0 win against Dumbarton a fortnight ago ensured their survival before an injury-hit squad lost 3-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday – a result which was enough to also keep the Midlothian club up in their debut season in the fourth-tier.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Draper has support from within Borough Briggs to be handed the Elgin boss’ job on a permanent basis, with Dunn and experienced defender Darryl McHardy last week backing his appointment.

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City. Could he be the club’s next manager? Image: Bob Crombie

Next Elgin boss must be north-based, as chairman reveals Playstation pitfalls of boss recruitment

Chairman Graham Tatters explained 34-year-old Draper aims to keep on playing and will be considered alongside the other candidates should he apply.

He said: “Ross wants to continue playing. It’s a difficult decision for him.

“We’ve got to look at all the applicants. If Ross puts his hat in the ring, he will be judged accordingly.

“The response (for the role) has been reasonable. Last time, not this time, one applicant had a glowing CV – which at the end confirmed all his qualifications were gained on PlayStation 2!

“We are looking at all the applicants. We need someone geographically who is able to be here all the time to take training.

“We’re a community club and we depend on the community for loads of stuff. We run a tremendous community set-up and we’d like a manager to be locally-based.

“Gavin was phenomenal. He’d come up from Aberfeldy and Jim would come up from Perth. You can’t keep that going.”

Attracting talent north is a struggle

Tatters believes competing for players against ambitious clubs in the Lowland League has added a tough challenge for Elgin – and for whoever replaces Price.

But the clock is ticking in order for City to rebuild for next season.

He said: “It’s a dilemma. We are so far north and we’re trying to attract players, but, because of the Lowland League, it’s practically impossible to get players in.

“Players think: ‘Why should I go up there, when I can stay in the Lowland League and go through the motions?’

“We can’t afford to go full-time – we haven’t got that sort of budget.

“We’re looking to get a new manager in as soon as possible. We have 15 signed players and whoever comes in has got work to do to get a squad in place.

“The nucleus of a squad is there, but he will have to increase those numbers.

“We are putting the budget together and that’s what will be discussed along with the manager’s position.”

It is the chairman’s view Charlesworth and Dunn also will remain at Borough Briggs, with the new manager likely to turn to their local experience for support.

Hester’s suffered double bone break

Tatters, meanwhile, confirmed star striker Kane Hester, who bagged a stunning 29 goals in all competitions this season, is paying the price for playing until the final game and has now got an injury to recover from.

He added: “Kane has been struggling (with injury) for the past six or seven weeks, but his dedication has been fantastic, with the distance he travels (from Angus) for training. He’s been fantastic.

Kane Hester has played through the pain for Elgin City, scoring 29 goals in all. Image: SNS Group

“He’s now to keep a medical boot on for four weeks because he’s broken two little bones in an ankle and can’t train for six weeks. He should be okay for pre-season.

“Kane has been playing through the pain barrier for this club to keep us in the league. He’s a tremendous character.”

Fans’ backing was appreciated by City

While staying in League Two was crucial for Elgin, Tatters explained the only real reason to be cheerful was for their faithful fans, whose backing despite the team’s struggles was fully appreciated,

He said: “It wasn’t great that we were celebrating not being in the relegation play-offs.

“With the budget we gave the manager, we set out to at least be in the promotion play-offs – we spent a lot of money this season, but to no avail.

“Luckily, we were still getting crowds of around 700 – the support has been magnificent, but that can’t continue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]