Elgin City have ‘ideal’ managerial candidate poised to take hot-seat at Borough Briggs

Elgin City should have a new manager in place at the League Two club before next week as the board close in on their ideal fit for the role.

Chairman Graham Tatters confirmed talks are at an advanced stage as they close in on the man to replace Gavin Price, who was sacked last month.

He said: “We’re in final negotiations with him at the moment and we’d hope to make an announcement by Monday.

“I can’t confirm who it is at this stage, but we’re very close now and we’re delighted about that.

“He is the ideal candidate who suits us perfectly. He’s very keen and wants to get going as a manager, so let’s see how we go in the coming days.”

Draper in the frame to replace Price?

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Ross Draper has been widely tipped to take over and is thought to be keen on the job, having been in interim charge alongside Charlie Charlesworth, and goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn at the end of the season.

Poor form, mainly since the turn of the year, led to long-serving Price and assistant Jim Weir leaving Elgin.

The trio took over after Albion Rovers – who finished bottom – defeated Elgin 3-0 in Coatbridge on April 8 as the side slipped into 10th place on goal difference.

Draper, a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015, has continued to play and is understood to be keen to do so.

He’s also had the backing from within the club with Dunn and experienced defender Darryl McHardy throwing their support behind the 34-year-old Englishman.

Charlesworth in talks with players

Tatters recently said the new manager will have to add to his player pool for next term, with the club determined to kick on after finishing just one point off the bottom of the division.

The Borough Briggs chief explained that Charlesworth has been helping to shape the squad for next season, with just 15 players signed up.

He said: “Charlie has been working on that, in terms of which players who are out of contract will stay.

“We’re arranging medical appointments for two of the players to make sure they are fit and ready for the start of the season and we will also be in touch with one or two clubs about loan players.”

One of their main voids is in the attacking area, with 29-goal striker Kane Hester last week handing in a transfer request, with work commitments among the reasons why he wants a club closer to his Angus home.

Albion Rovers and Lowland League champions Spartans drew 1-1 in a tense pyramid play-off final first leg and they meet this Saturday at what’s expected to be a sold-out Reigart Stadium for the crunch second leg.

Albion, who have experienced manager Sandy Clark in charge, are out to extend their 120-year stay within the senior Scottish leagues.