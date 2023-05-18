Elgin City have ‘ideal’ managerial candidate poised to take hot-seat at Borough Briggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City have ‘ideal’ managerial candidate poised to take hot-seat at Borough Briggs

Gavin Price's replacement at the Scottish League Two club could be confirmed over the weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson

Elgin City should have a new manager in place at the League Two club before next week as the board close in on their ideal fit for the role.

Chairman Graham Tatters confirmed talks are at an advanced stage as they close in on the man to replace Gavin Price, who was sacked last month.

He said: “We’re in final negotiations with him at the moment and we’d hope to make an announcement by Monday.

“I can’t confirm who it is at this stage, but we’re very close now and we’re delighted about that.

“He is the ideal candidate who suits us perfectly. He’s very keen and wants to get going as a manager, so let’s see how we go in the coming days.”

Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie

Draper in the frame to replace Price?

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Ross Draper has been widely tipped to take over and is thought to be keen on the job, having been in interim charge alongside Charlie Charlesworth, and goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn at the end of the season.

Poor form, mainly since the turn of the year, led to long-serving Price and assistant Jim Weir leaving Elgin.

The trio took over after Albion Rovers – who finished bottom – defeated Elgin 3-0 in Coatbridge on April 8 as the side slipped into 10th place on goal difference.

Draper, a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015, has continued to play and is understood to be keen to do so.

Charlie Charlesworth has been in interim charge of Elgin City with Ross Draper and Steven Dunn. Image: DC Thomson

He’s also had the backing from within the club with Dunn and experienced defender Darryl McHardy throwing their support behind the 34-year-old Englishman.

Charlesworth in talks with players

Tatters recently said the new manager will have to add to his player pool for next term, with the club determined to kick on after finishing just one point off the bottom of the division.

The Borough Briggs chief explained that Charlesworth has been helping to shape the squad for next season, with just 15 players signed up.

He said: “Charlie has been working on that, in terms of which players who are out of contract will stay.

“We’re arranging medical appointments for two of the players to make sure they are fit and ready for the start of the season and we will also be in touch with one or two clubs about loan players.”

One of their main voids is in the attacking area, with 29-goal striker Kane Hester last week handing in a transfer request, with work commitments among the reasons why he wants a club closer to his Angus home.

Albion Rovers and Lowland League champions Spartans drew 1-1 in a tense pyramid play-off final first leg and they meet this Saturday at what’s expected to be a sold-out Reigart Stadium for the crunch second leg.

Albion, who have experienced manager Sandy Clark in charge, are out to extend their 120-year stay within the senior Scottish leagues.

