Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie Thistle

McHardy, who left Borough Briggs in the summer, is being honoured after playing more than 300 games for the Black and Whites.

By Andy Skinner
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy says this is the season Elgin City must gain promotion to League One. Image: SNS Group

Darryl McHardy is relishing the opportunity of a final send off from Elgin City when he receives his testimonial match on Sunday.

McHardy, who joined Buckie Thistle in the summer after being released by the Black and Whites, will turn out one final time for Elgin against his current club at Borough Briggs.

His departure followed an 11-year senior stint with his hometown club, during which time he racked up 319 appearances and netted 50 goals.

After being handed his debut by Ross Jack in a 2-0 loss to Annan Athletic in December 2012, McHardy went on to briefly captain City under Gavin Price.

Despite his time at Elgin having come to an end, McHardy is looking forward to the chance to say farewell.

Darryl McHardy in action for Elgin City against Clydebank. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to it. It has been a long time coming. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be this year or next year, but I’m just glad to do it when it’s still early doors since I left.

“Hopefully I will get a good turnout and some good weather for it.

“I will be able to say goodbye to the fans, as it will probably be the last time I play at Borough Briggs.

“It will be a bit emotional, but I’m enjoying it at Buckie. We’ve got a game at Turriff on Saturday, so hopefully we can progress into the next round of the Highland League Cup.

“That will mean I can enjoy it more on Sunday.

“I was going to do half-and-half, but I’ve got a game on Saturday, so I will just play 60 minutes or so with Elgin.

“I don’t think my legs could handle two 90 minutes in two days.”

Darryl McHardy in action for Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Elgin favourites of old returning

A number of McHardy’s former team-mates will be part of the Elgin side, including Craig Gunn, Chris Dodd, Daniel Moore and Archie Macphee – who plays for Australian outfit Nunawading City, but is back in his homeland for a month.

McHardy is relishing the chance to reunite, adding: “Ross Jack gave me my first appearance. I had a few years with him, and then it was on to Jim Weir and Gavin Price.

“Craig Gunn is an Elgin legend. When I first came on the go that’s when I played with Craig, and when I started playing regularly he was near leaving.

Details of Darryl McHardy’s testimonial fixture between Elgin City and Buckie Thistle.

“We finished second in the league when I played with Archie Macphee. He and Daniel Moore probably set up half of my goals with corners and free-kicks.

“It will be good to play with them again.”

Kick-off for the match is at 12.30pm, with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-10s.

More from Elgin City

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Motherwell
Russell Dingwall confident Elgin City's best has yet to come
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper urges Elgin City to grasp chance to net first League Two win…
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
The Spartans 2-1 Elgin City: Ross Draper admits defeat was a 'harsh lesson'
Ross Draper, who hopes to add a fourth summer signing to his squad before this weekend's Viaplay Cup match against Queen of the South.
Ross Draper says solid foundations will help Elgin City's attackers thrive
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth secure Elgin's Brodie Mitchell on loan
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following his side's penalty shoot-out triumph against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Ross Draper says Daniel Hoban's goalkeeping display against Forfar Athletic has…
Elgin City striker Liam Harvey. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City triumph on penalties against Forfar Athletic to progress in SPFL Trust Trophy
Elgin City skipper Matthew Cooper. Image: SNS
Matthew Cooper and Jake Dolzanski to step up return to action in Elgin City's…
Matthew Wright, right, is welcomed on loan to Elgin City by player/manager Ross Draper. Image: Elgin City FC
Elgin City land Ross County starlet Matthew Wright in loan swoop

Conversation