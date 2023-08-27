Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie Thistle

Darryl McHardy is relishing the opportunity of a final send off from Elgin City when he receives his testimonial match on Sunday.

McHardy, who joined Buckie Thistle in the summer after being released by the Black and Whites, will turn out one final time for Elgin against his current club at Borough Briggs.

His departure followed an 11-year senior stint with his hometown club, during which time he racked up 319 appearances and netted 50 goals.

After being handed his debut by Ross Jack in a 2-0 loss to Annan Athletic in December 2012, McHardy went on to briefly captain City under Gavin Price.

Despite his time at Elgin having come to an end, McHardy is looking forward to the chance to say farewell.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to it. It has been a long time coming. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be this year or next year, but I’m just glad to do it when it’s still early doors since I left.

“Hopefully I will get a good turnout and some good weather for it.

“I will be able to say goodbye to the fans, as it will probably be the last time I play at Borough Briggs.

“It will be a bit emotional, but I’m enjoying it at Buckie. We’ve got a game at Turriff on Saturday, so hopefully we can progress into the next round of the Highland League Cup.

“That will mean I can enjoy it more on Sunday.

“I was going to do half-and-half, but I’ve got a game on Saturday, so I will just play 60 minutes or so with Elgin.

“I don’t think my legs could handle two 90 minutes in two days.”

Elgin favourites of old returning

A number of McHardy’s former team-mates will be part of the Elgin side, including Craig Gunn, Chris Dodd, Daniel Moore and Archie Macphee – who plays for Australian outfit Nunawading City, but is back in his homeland for a month.

McHardy is relishing the chance to reunite, adding: “Ross Jack gave me my first appearance. I had a few years with him, and then it was on to Jim Weir and Gavin Price.

“Craig Gunn is an Elgin legend. When I first came on the go that’s when I played with Craig, and when I started playing regularly he was near leaving.

“We finished second in the league when I played with Archie Macphee. He and Daniel Moore probably set up half of my goals with corners and free-kicks.

“It will be good to play with them again.”

Kick-off for the match is at 12.30pm, with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-10s.