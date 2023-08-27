Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts

Clint Lancaster's side have won two of their opening three games in the top-flight, beating Motherwell and Montrose.

By Sophie Goodwin
Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen Women against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore in action against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says the Dons are aiming to keep up their positive start to the SWPL season when they host Hearts on Sunday.

Clint Lancaster’s side have won two of their opening three games in the top-flight, beating Motherwell and Montrose.

Last season it took Aberdeen until October 30 to claim their first three points, in a campaign which saw them embroiled in the relegation battle.

But the challenges of last term have long been put behind them, says Shore, as the Dons aim to secure a result against the Jambos at Balmoral Stadium.

Eva Olid’s side have also won two of their opening three SWPL games, with victories over Hamilton and Dundee United, before losing to Rangers on Wednesday night.

Shore said: “When we looked at the first three fixtures, six points was the minimum target for us.

“We’ve achieved that, and not always in the nicest fashion we would’ve liked, but those points were a must. We’re feeling positive going into the next game now.

“Hearts have got better each season, so it’s a good test to see where we are at, but we have to focus on ourselves and the good things we’ve been doing.

“You can see over the first few games the style that Clint wants us to play with. It’s been different to what we’re used to, but it’s very positive.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose on Wednesday night. Image: Shutterstock.

“Things have gelled pretty quickly, which is a bonus because Clint has not been working with us for too long.

“Everyone believes in what he wants us to do. We all go out with the same goals and things we want to achieve in games.”

Shore is enjoying working with Lancaster, who she says wants her to adopt a “pivot” role in his attack-minded style of play.

The midfielder added: “It’s more of a pivot role – just receiving the ball deeper and looking to get on it and create things from there.

“Everyday we’re learning something new and it’s been really good to have the chance to take on new things.”

