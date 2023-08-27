Eilidh Shore: Aberdeen Women aiming to keep up positive start to season against Hearts

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says the Dons are aiming to keep up their positive start to the SWPL season when they host Hearts on Sunday.

Clint Lancaster’s side have won two of their opening three games in the top-flight, beating Motherwell and Montrose.

Last season it took Aberdeen until October 30 to claim their first three points, in a campaign which saw them embroiled in the relegation battle.

But the challenges of last term have long been put behind them, says Shore, as the Dons aim to secure a result against the Jambos at Balmoral Stadium.

Eva Olid’s side have also won two of their opening three SWPL games, with victories over Hamilton and Dundee United, before losing to Rangers on Wednesday night.

Shore said: “When we looked at the first three fixtures, six points was the minimum target for us.

“We’ve achieved that, and not always in the nicest fashion we would’ve liked, but those points were a must. We’re feeling positive going into the next game now.

“Hearts have got better each season, so it’s a good test to see where we are at, but we have to focus on ourselves and the good things we’ve been doing.

“You can see over the first few games the style that Clint wants us to play with. It’s been different to what we’re used to, but it’s very positive.

“Things have gelled pretty quickly, which is a bonus because Clint has not been working with us for too long.

“Everyone believes in what he wants us to do. We all go out with the same goals and things we want to achieve in games.”

Shore is enjoying working with Lancaster, who she says wants her to adopt a “pivot” role in his attack-minded style of play.

The midfielder added: “It’s more of a pivot role – just receiving the ball deeper and looking to get on it and create things from there.

“Everyday we’re learning something new and it’s been really good to have the chance to take on new things.”