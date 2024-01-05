Elgin City boss Allan Hale pleased to kick-start transfer drive – as Cove Rangers’ Dayshonne Golding becomes second signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale pleased to kick-start transfer drive – as Cove Rangers’ Dayshonne Golding becomes second signing

Striker Golding spent the first half of the season on loan at Highland League Banks o' Dee, and will spend the second half at League Two Elgin.

By Andy Skinner
Dayshonne Golding celebrating after scoring a pen to make it 2-1 for Banks o' Dee against Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale expects a busy month of recruitment – having made Cove Rangers’ Dayshonne Golding his second signing.

Hale is overseeing his first transfer window since taking charge of the Black and Whites at the beginning of last month.

The former Huntly boss raided his old club to make his first addition on Thursday –  drafting in full-back Lyall Booth on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

This was followed on Friday by the news Cove attacker Golding has made the temporary switch to Borough Briggs, joining on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The forward, 26, helped Banks o’ Dee put themselves in the Breedon Highland League title mix on loan in the first half of the season.

Hale secured his first victory as Elgin boss last weekend, courtesy of an impressive 2-1 triumph over second-placed Peterhead.

He says his recruitment efforts are fully up and running, as City aim to make it back-to-back League Two home wins against the Blues this weekend.

He said: “We are working very hard. We are not just shoehorning ourselves into three or four targets – we have a long list of targets.

“I’m trying to make sure we get every eventuality covered.

“We are working very hard in the background, a lot of phonecalls are being made, with long hours and long days going into see what players are available and what we can do to bring them in.”

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.

Ross County loanee Wright departs

Hale’s first move of the window was to extend Ross County defender Connall Ewan’s loan deal with City until the end of the season.

Ewan is one of two players now on loan at Elgin from the Staggies, along with Ryan MacLeman, while forward Matthew Wright has returned to his parent club after an illness-disrupted Borough Briggs spell.

Blair McKenzie and Liam Harvey remain on loan at Elgin from Aberdeen.

Speaking before the departure of County youngster Wright and Golding’s arrival was confirmed, Hale had revealed Elgin were weighing up whether to rejig their loan contingent, saying: “We may need to free up a loan space or two to bring targets in, because we are only allowed a maximum of five.

“There are conversations taking place with the relevant clubs with regards to that, and we will see what transpires.

“We just need to look at every avenue in terms of what we need from a recruitment perspective, and try to adjust the current group accordingly to make way for bringing players in – as every manager will be doing at this stage.”

County loan defender Ewan a valuable part of Elgin side

Hale says tying down 17-year-old Ewan, who has made 19 appearances and netted twice for the Black and Whites, was an important piece of business.

Connall Ewan, right, alongside Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC.

The Elgin boss added: “He is so composed and calm for someone who is so young, and he plays like he’s older in many ways.

“Connall ticks a lot of the boxes in terms of what we want from our centre backs. He’s quick, aggressive and good in the air.

“He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, and he can step into midfield and start our build up from there. He is capable of playing out.

“Connall has done very well for us. He’s obviously still got development to do, but he has shown to me in the time we have been at the club that he’s more than capable.

“He has a fantastic attitude – he’s a great boy who carries himself really professionally.”

