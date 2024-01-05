Cosy cottage with loch and panoramic views near Culloden Battlefield goes on sale for £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Cosy cottage with loch and panoramic views near Culloden Battlefield goes on sale for £500,000

This incredible family home has a front-row seat to both Culloden Viaduct and Culloden Battlefield.

By Michelle Henderson
Glenmuir cottage at Culloden Moor
Glenmuir in Culloden Moore is on the market for £500,000. Image: Rightmove.

An idyllic Highland cottage situated near Culloden Battlefield has hit the market for £500,000.

Set in Culloden Moor, Glenmuir offers panoramic views of Culloden Viaduct, Cawdor Hills and of course Culloden Battlefield.

Surrounded by around 1.2 acres of land, the detached bungalow boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Branching off from the spacious hallway is a family-sized kitchen, living room and dining room.

Panoramic views over Culloden viaduct and beyond.
The cottage offers panoramic views over Culloden viaduct and beyond. Image: Rightmove.
Glenmuir in Culloden Moore.
Glenmuir could be all yours for the price of £500,000. Image: Rightmove.

The listing describes the Highland property as a “desirable family home” offering some of the best views in northern Scotland.

Panoramic views on your doorstep

For buyers with an appreciation for scenery, this property may just be your perfect home.

The cottage has a spacious living room area.
The cosy cottage is great for growing families, offering plenty space both inside and on the grounds. Image: Rightmove.

Situated on the banks of a small loch, the home has a front-row seat to uninterrupted views overlooking the Culloden viaduct to the west and Culloden Battlefield to the east.

Stretching over the valley and River Nairn the 19th-century viaduct – located six miles east of Inverness – is the longest of its kind in Scotland.

A dining table sits in the middle of a cream and brown designed kitchen.
The cottage has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a family-sized kitchen and spacious living space. Image: Rightmove.

The views can be enjoyed from the wooden patio area, erected on the banks of the Loch and from the glass patio doors leading out to the back garden.

What can you expect?

Accompanying the jaw-dropping views, this home offers ample space for all the family.

A large double bed, covered in a dark blue duvet,dominates one of four bedrooms in the property.
The bungalow has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Image: Rightmove.

The smallholding is accessed via a private road shared with five other properties.

The bedrooms are a good size, accompanying a large living room space overlooking the grounds.

The bungalow also boasts space for a study, utility room and double garage.

A dining area in the bungalow.
The listing describes the Highland property as a “desirable family home”. Image: Rightmove.

The property is on sale for £500,000 from Rightmove. It is listed by Innes and Mackay Property in Inverness.

Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k

More from Homes & Gardens

The Longhouse
Stunning four-bedroom Isle of Skye property with views over Barra on sale for £500k
Neale and Ashley Burns' beautiful new build home in Cove, Aberdeen.
Neale and Ashley show us inside their beautiful Cove home
It is not fully known why the Callanish stones were erected. Image Emma Rennie
Interactive 3D site gives modern insight into ancient Callanish Stones
Midmar Church is up for sale.
Aberdeenshire church set among 4,000-year-old stone circle and graveyard for sale
Wonderful views and an amazing location await the new owners of 13 South Headlands Crescent, Newtonhill.
Cliff-top bungalow in Newtonhill with spectacular views of the sea for sale
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the Rose Street Foundry bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four Inverness centre buildings that will get a new lease of life in 2024…
Countesswells House North outside.
Golfer's dream home: Five-bedroom Bieldside house with putting green and tennis courts goes on…
Principal project manager Jason Kelman with the steel frame for the feature rose window. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Castle upgrade on schedule and on budget with just 18 months until opening
David Murphy's beautiful home in Aberdeen's west end.
David shows us inside his beautifully renovated Aberdeen home
Braemar property Moorfield House at Chapel Brae on Royal Deeside.
Braemar house that starred in Christmas film for sale at over £550k   

Conversation