Cosy cottage with loch and panoramic views near Culloden Battlefield goes on sale for £500,000

An idyllic Highland cottage situated near Culloden Battlefield has hit the market for £500,000.

Set in Culloden Moor, Glenmuir offers panoramic views of Culloden Viaduct, Cawdor Hills and of course Culloden Battlefield.

Surrounded by around 1.2 acres of land, the detached bungalow boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Branching off from the spacious hallway is a family-sized kitchen, living room and dining room.

The listing describes the Highland property as a “desirable family home” offering some of the best views in northern Scotland.

Panoramic views on your doorstep

For buyers with an appreciation for scenery, this property may just be your perfect home.

Situated on the banks of a small loch, the home has a front-row seat to uninterrupted views overlooking the Culloden viaduct to the west and Culloden Battlefield to the east.

Stretching over the valley and River Nairn the 19th-century viaduct – located six miles east of Inverness – is the longest of its kind in Scotland.

The views can be enjoyed from the wooden patio area, erected on the banks of the Loch and from the glass patio doors leading out to the back garden.

What can you expect?

Accompanying the jaw-dropping views, this home offers ample space for all the family.

The smallholding is accessed via a private road shared with five other properties.

The bedrooms are a good size, accompanying a large living room space overlooking the grounds.

The bungalow also boasts space for a study, utility room and double garage.

The property is on sale for £500,000 from Rightmove. It is listed by Innes and Mackay Property in Inverness.