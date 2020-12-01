Highland League: Keith v Nairn postponed

The Highland League match between Keith and Nairn County this weekend has been postponed with the Wee County unable to field a team following a player testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
Saturday’s encounter at Kynoch Park has been called off with Nairn player who contracted coronavirus and nine team-mates identified as close contacts in self-isolation.
The Station Park outfit’s Highland League opener against Clachnacuddin last weekend was also postponed along with a friendly against Inverness Caley Thistle last Tuesday.
A Highland League statement read: “Please note that Saturday’s Breedon Highland League match between Keith and Nairn County has been postponed.
“Unfortunately, a significant number of Nairn County players continue to be placed in self-isolation meaning that Nairn County are unable to field a team.”
