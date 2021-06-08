Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strathspey Thistle are stepping up their search for a new management team, with the lure of a possible player-boss position hoping to capture attention in the north.

Coach Robbie Flett, along with Andrew Skinner, put the players through their paces in their first pre-season training session at the weekend.

On Friday, the Highland League fixtures were revealed, with the Jags off to Huntly on July 24 before hosting Wick Academy one week later.

Manager Gordon Nicolson quit the Seafield Park club last month as he took up a role coaching Caley Thistle’s under-15s.

© DCT Media

He was then followed by assistant Tommy Wilson, who felt this was the right time to move on.

Nicolson told the Press and Journal that the squad is in good shape for next season.

With the applicants so far not quite working out for Strathspey, the club is looking for potential bosses who may also want to continue playing to consider themselves for the job.

The players reported back to start pre-season training in Inverness yesterday under coach Robbie Flett and Andrew Skinner. With the fixture release as well the new season suddenly feels closer. #StrathyJags — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) June 6, 2021

Chairman Donly McLeod hopes a fresh appeal could help the Jags capture the ideal candidates.

He said: “We have a well-run club here and the facilities are very good, as good as anywhere. We are looking for a manager and an assistant.

“We need to stir up interest. We’ve been working hard and Ian Anderson, my vice chairman, has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, so hopefully we can drum up some interest.

“The club has no financial problems and we are a community-run club. We have a good management committee and the new manager would enjoy working here with a good squad at hand.

“We’ve got a weekly lottery and have had the backing of really good sponsors.

“Being realistic, we are looking for someone from the Inverness, Dingwall or Nairn area.

“We’re not going to get anyone travelling from Aberdeenshire, but someone more local to us would be ideal.

“It could well be an opportunity for someone to come in as a player-coach. They would have a 100% backing from the directors and management committee.

“Everyone knows Strathspey Thistle is a well-run club and hopefully we can attract a few more applications.”

New manager can add to the squad

McLeod explained that the club were seeking to bolster their playing pool before Nicolson’s departure slowed down that process.

He added: “We have 16 or 17 players right now. Gordon was actually in the process of getting another two or three players in, so that has ground to a halt.

“When you have no manager in place, you’re not going to get boys to come to the club, so we need to try and find someone. We don’t have that long to go until the new season.”

Applications are welcome for the post of first team manager. Please see full details on our website. https://t.co/YNFM8asFLV — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) May 29, 2021

Due to the pandemic, Strathspey never played any league matches last term and finished 13th the year before with 19 points from 22 matches.

They had a number of fixtures in hand over several teams above them, so were within striking distance of making a move for mid-table when the first lockdown shut football down.