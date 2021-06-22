Rothes look to keep improving after nine players sign contract extensions

Rothes manager Ross Jack says they want to continue progressing after nine players signed contract extensions.

Captain and defender Bruce Milne, wingers Craig Cormack and Allen MacKenzie, defenders Ryan McRitchie, Ben Johnstone and Ewan Neil and goalkeeper Sean McCarthy have penned two-year deals.

Meanwhile, defender Paul Macleod and striker Gary Kerr have signed one-year extensions.

The Speysiders have made impressive strides in recent times.

They finished third in the Highland League in the Covid-19 shortened 2019-20 season and won the Highland League Cup for the first time in their history last October.

Mackessack Park boss Jack said: “We’ve got players who have good experience in the Highland League and some at higher levels as well.

“All the players want to see if we can continue our progress.

“We want to keep making steady progression and keep moving forward and that’s what we’re aiming for.

“There was a lot of hard work and endeavour from everyone at the club to make those things happen (finishing third and winning the League Cup).

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“We certainly weren’t favourites to win the Highland League Cup, but we deserved it on merit.

“We’ve got a taste for it and we want to get more if we possibly can.

“We’re working very hard to try to keep this progression going.”

Players committed to the cause

With Rothes keen to keep moving forward, Jack is pleased the players see positive futures ahead with the Moray outfit.

The former Turriff United and Elgin City manager added: “I’m delighted that they have all committed to the club and decided to stay.

“It’s the tribute to the chairman, the committee and the sponsors at Rothes that they are ambitious and want to progress.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“First and foremost we’re looking to consolidate and then try to kick on again.

“The players have bought into it and they can see what the club want to do and the ambitions at the club.

“The players have mirrored that by signing their deals and it’s great they want to be part of it.”

Squad competition is healthy

The latest round of contract extensions comes after Rothes recruited Greg Morrison, Shane Harkness, Michael Finnis and Wayne Mackintosh.

The Speysiders also secured Jack Brown, Ross Gunn and Sean Linden on new deals.

Ahead of the new season starting next month, Jack is pleased with his squad and believes he has players capable of going on to play at a higher level.

He said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve got. As a manager you’re never totally satisfied, but I am very pleased.

“They can’t all play, but there is great competition, and the boys all know that.

“The players have all bought into it and they want to crack on and see what they do.

“There are boys who I think can definitely play at a higher level, but they’ll only do that by playing regularly and proving it.

© Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“If they do that week after week, they’ll catch the eye.

“It’s been shown many times before that players can bounce back from a setback of being released by an Aberdeen, Ross County, Caley Thistle, whoever it may be.

“The platform is there for these players and hopefully they can perform and kick on.

“We’re not going to stand in their way. We’ll offer the boys an opportunity if a team comes in that they think is progression then Rothes won’t prevent them moving on.

“We want to give the boys an opportunity to play with us, do well and see where that takes them.”