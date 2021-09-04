Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Inverurie’s Richard Hastings ready for battle with Formartine

By Callum Law
September 4, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 4, 2021, 11:28 am
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is hoping for victory against Formartine

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is keen to get his first win sooner rather than later.

The Railwaymen take on local rivals Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Harlaw Park.

Hastings, whose first game in charge was 3-0 defeat to Fraserburgh, said: “I have to get the team performing and that’s always the message; if you perform you will get a result.

“If we can go and get a result then there’s a good chance you’ve done something right in the game.

“That’s the building block and then you get even more buy-in from the players when you have success in what you’re trying to do.

“With every team I’ve ever been involved in you work hard, but you get even more of a buy-in once there are some signs of success.

“Success at this level is winning games and the quicker we get results on the board the better.

“As much as I care about how we’re playing, it’s important that we win games.”

Greig’s quest for points

Meanwhile, Formartine’s Andrew Greig says it’s a fixture both sides know the importance of.

Both Inverurie and United have aspirations of challenging at the top of the division and the winger believes if they are to do that these are the games they need to take points from.

Greig added: “If you want to be up towards the top you need to take points from these games.

“Both sides will fancy their chances and it should be a good game.

“I’d imagine both sides will roundabout each other at the end of the season and it’s important we take something from the game.

Formartine winger Andrew Greig is looking forward to facing Inverurie

“Inverurie will probably be thinking something similar as well.”

Elsewhere Turriff United take on Lossiemouth at the Haughs.

The hosts are still seeking their first win of the season, while the Coasters will be without Michael Weir and Ally Bellingham.

