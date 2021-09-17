Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Darren Brew enjoying new experience after moving from London to play for Fort William

By Callum Law
September 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Darren Brew, right, has relocated from London to play for Fort William
Darren Brew, right, has relocated from London to play for Fort William

Fort William’s Darren Brew decided to relocate to chase his footballing dream.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Breedon Highland League side in the summer.

Brew has moved from his native London to Fort William and hopes the decision will pay off in the long-term as he harbours ambitions of being a full-time professional.

Fort are in Scottish Cup first round action this evening against East Stirlingshire of the Lowland League at the Falkirk Stadium.

‘I want to prove myself’

Reflecting on making the move to Lochaber, Brew said: “I played my football in London and wanted to try to make a name for myself.

“But it was hard in London because there is so many clubs and players.

“I got advised that I would have more success in Scotland so I’m here now at Fort William.

“I want to prove myself and hopefully move up the levels, if I can do well at Fort William hopefully people will be watching me.

“The Scottish game is different for me having played non-league in England.

“I’m enjoying the experience – although the results haven’t been good – but I’m enjoying the experience and hopefully I can make the most of this opportunity.

Darren Brew and Fort William play East Stirlingshire in the Scottish Cup

“I’ve relocated and left my family and friends behind, but I want to become a professional and I want to move up the ranks so I felt I had to do it.

“In Fort William I work as a barman and I’m hoping in the future I can get a move which will allow me to focus on football entirely.

“It was a big step to take to move up and it’s very different to what I’m used to.

“There’s different scenery and mountains around you, but I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“It’s my first experience of moving away from home and it’s been good.

“I’m staying with the other lads as well so I’m not on my own. If you want to do something you’ve got to make big decisions.

“Moving away from home was a big decision for me, but I’m happy with how it’s going.”

Brew looking for upturn in fortunes

It hasn’t been a straightforward start to the season for Fort William.

They have yet to pick up a point from six Highland League matches, they’ve had three games postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad and been beaten 8-0 by Brora Rangers and 10-3 by Inverurie Locos in their last two outings.

Brew, who scored in last weekend’s drubbing at Harlaw Park, is hoping things change in the Scottish Cup.

He added: “We want to put things right and it’s a big game in the first round of the cup.

“Hopefully we can win that game and get some confidence. I think the Scottish Cup can be a platform for us to build from.

“It hasn’t been a good start in the league so far.

“But the Inverurie game was the first in a couple of weeks after the Covid outbreak, but even then the passion and desire wasn’t there in the game.

“We need to work harder to put things right.”

