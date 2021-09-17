Darren Brew enjoying new experience after moving from London to play for Fort William

Fort William’s Darren Brew decided to relocate to chase his footballing dream.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Breedon Highland League side in the summer.

Brew has moved from his native London to Fort William and hopes the decision will pay off in the long-term as he harbours ambitions of being a full-time professional.

Fort are in Scottish Cup first round action this evening against East Stirlingshire of the Lowland League at the Falkirk Stadium.

‘I want to prove myself’

Reflecting on making the move to Lochaber, Brew said: “I played my football in London and wanted to try to make a name for myself.

“But it was hard in London because there is so many clubs and players.

“I got advised that I would have more success in Scotland so I’m here now at Fort William.

“I want to prove myself and hopefully move up the levels, if I can do well at Fort William hopefully people will be watching me.

“The Scottish game is different for me having played non-league in England.

“I’m enjoying the experience – although the results haven’t been good – but I’m enjoying the experience and hopefully I can make the most of this opportunity.

“I’ve relocated and left my family and friends behind, but I want to become a professional and I want to move up the ranks so I felt I had to do it.

“In Fort William I work as a barman and I’m hoping in the future I can get a move which will allow me to focus on football entirely.

“It was a big step to take to move up and it’s very different to what I’m used to.

“There’s different scenery and mountains around you, but I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“It’s my first experience of moving away from home and it’s been good.

“I’m staying with the other lads as well so I’m not on my own. If you want to do something you’ve got to make big decisions.

“Moving away from home was a big decision for me, but I’m happy with how it’s going.”

Brew looking for upturn in fortunes

It hasn’t been a straightforward start to the season for Fort William.

They have yet to pick up a point from six Highland League matches, they’ve had three games postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad and been beaten 8-0 by Brora Rangers and 10-3 by Inverurie Locos in their last two outings.

Brew, who scored in last weekend’s drubbing at Harlaw Park, is hoping things change in the Scottish Cup.

He added: “We want to put things right and it’s a big game in the first round of the cup.

“Hopefully we can win that game and get some confidence. I think the Scottish Cup can be a platform for us to build from.

“It hasn’t been a good start in the league so far.

“But the Inverurie game was the first in a couple of weeks after the Covid outbreak, but even then the passion and desire wasn’t there in the game.

“We need to work harder to put things right.”