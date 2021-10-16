Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine searching for consistency in Turriff Highland League clash

By Callum Law
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson wants them to string a good run of results together in the Breedon Highland League
Formartine United manager Paul Lawson wants to shake off their inconsistency as they aim to make it four unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden side face Turriff United at North Lodge Park following Wednesday’s win against Strathspey.

Boss Lawson said: “We have been inconsistent so far this season. We’re looking to put a run together and we’re now three unbeaten.

“We dropped two points last Saturday, but it was important to go to Strathspey and make sure, first and foremost, we got the result.

“We need to approach the game in the right manner. Being at home, we will be seen as the favourites but we need to ensure we live up to that.

“We need to take the same desire that we had on Wednesday into it. There was a good hunger about the team including that desire to keep a clean sheet.”

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson is upbeat ahead of their clash with Formartine

Turriff were defeated 1-0 by Huntly in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Manager Dean Donaldson added: “We need to be more clinical when we get chances because we’re not taking enough of them.

“The players are giving me what I’m asking and they can’t do any more than that.

“If they keep doing that then results will change.”

Broch look for reaction

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is seeking a reaction from his side when Keith visit Bellslea.

The Broch lost 3-0 to Inverurie in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Cowie may make changes and said: “We’re in a really good position in the league and we need to make sure we react now after Wednesday.

“Logan Watt will start the game after coming on against Inverurie and Bryan Hay is back so he’ll probably play as well.”

Elsewhere Huntly face Buckie Thistle at Christie Park. Adam McLeod and Declan Milne are missing for the Jags.

