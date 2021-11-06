Clach edged out as Marc Scott goal hands Brechin City scrappy victory

Clach were edged out 1-0 by Brechin City as Marc Scott’s goal settled a scrappy affair at Grant Street Park.

Scott scored a well-taken goal in the second half – his 10th of the season – to help keep pressure on league-leaders Fraserburgh, who lost at home to Rothes.

Clach, who had drawn the derby with Nairn County last week, were game opponents but were unable to fashion enough clear-cut chances to threaten the Brechin goal.

An early Clach free-kick from Lewis Nicolson was gathered by Jack Wills while David Cox had the first chance for the visitors, as he saw a shot parried by Martin MacKinnon. From the resulting corner Hamish Thomson had a penalty appeal for hand ball turned down.

Michael Paton slashed over when presented with a chance to shoot from the edge of the box and Scott floated a cross on the roof of the net, however both sides were struggling to get to grips with the strong winds.

Clach had the wind in their favour in the first half but were struggling to retain the ball. A timely intervention from Eachainn Miller prevented Cox from turning in Scott’s cross at the near post as the two sides went in level at the break.

Max Kucheriavyi started the second period with a pair of dangerous free-kicks, sending one just wide of MacKinnon’s far post and teasing another into a crowd of bodies that the Lilywhites stopper spilled.

But he was in far more assured form on 58 minutes as he made a superb save to keep out Cammie Ross, who had just come on for Garry Wood.

Brechin were in front seven minutes later though after Kevin McHattie’s cross-field ball was allowed to bounce all the way into Scott. He checked back inside and slotted the ball just inside the far post.

Clach tried to crank up the pressure late on, with Martin Callum and Liam Taylor clipping dangerous crosses into the box, but they were unable to find a leveller.