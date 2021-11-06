Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach edged out as Marc Scott goal hands Brechin City scrappy victory

By Jamie Durent
November 6, 2021, 4:51 pm
30 October 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clach manager Jordan MacDonald
30 October 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clach manager Jordan MacDonald

Clach were edged out 1-0 by Brechin City as Marc Scott’s goal settled a scrappy affair at Grant Street Park.

Scott scored a well-taken goal in the second half – his 10th of the season – to help keep pressure on league-leaders Fraserburgh, who lost at home to Rothes.

Clach, who had drawn the derby with Nairn County last week, were game opponents but were unable to fashion enough clear-cut chances to threaten the Brechin goal.

An early Clach free-kick from Lewis Nicolson was gathered by Jack Wills while David Cox had the first chance for the visitors, as he saw a shot parried by Martin MacKinnon. From the resulting corner Hamish Thomson had a penalty appeal for hand ball turned down.

Michael Paton slashed over when presented with a chance to shoot from the edge of the box and Scott floated a cross on the roof of the net, however both sides were struggling to get to grips with the strong winds.

Clach had the wind in their favour in the first half but were struggling to retain the ball. A timely intervention from Eachainn Miller prevented Cox from turning in Scott’s cross at the near post as the two sides went in level at the break.

Brechin City midfielder Max Kucheriavyi
Brechin City midfielder Max Kucheriavyi

Max Kucheriavyi started the second period with a pair of dangerous free-kicks, sending one just wide of MacKinnon’s far post and teasing another into a crowd of bodies that the Lilywhites stopper spilled.

But he was in far more assured form on 58 minutes as he made a superb save to keep out Cammie Ross, who had just come on for Garry Wood.

Brechin were in front seven minutes later though after Kevin McHattie’s cross-field ball was allowed to bounce all the way into Scott. He checked back inside and slotted the ball just inside the far post.

Clach tried to crank up the pressure late on, with Martin Callum and Liam Taylor clipping dangerous crosses into the box, but they were unable to find a leveller.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal