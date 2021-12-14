Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Cup: Brechin City knocked out by Darvel on penalties

By Reporter
December 14, 2021, 10:12 pm
A disappointing night for Andy Kirk's side.
A disappointing night for Andy Kirk's side.

Darvel and Brechin City drew 2-2 in the Scottish Cup third round replay at Recreation Park but the Ayrshire side progressed to meet Arbroath in the fourth round after winning the penalty shoot-out 5-4.

Darvel started strongly and nearly grabbed the lead after seven minutes when City keeper Iain Ross produced a great save to keep out an Alan McKenzie header.

City hit back immediately with Julian Wade directing a header just wide of the target and moments later Michael Paton fired in a shot from the edge of the box which went over.

Darvel threatened again before the half-hour mark when a header from Darryl Meggatt came crashing back off the bar before City’s Lyall Booth sent a shot just wide.

The game was swinging from end to end with City finally breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute when Max Kucheraivyi forced his way into the Darvel penalty area before playing a short pass to Inglis who deftly lobbed the ball into the top corner of the net.

City’s lead only lasted seven minutes as the hosts stormed back with Meggatt rising above the visitors defence to power a header into the bottom corner of the net following a corner.

City manager Andy Kirk replaced Marc Scott with Garry Wood with 14 minutes remaining in a bid to change the fortunes of his side but it was Darvel who grabbed the lead for the second time with 10 minutes to go when Ryan Thomson side-footed the ball home from close-range.

Brechin looked dead and buried but a magnificent 35 yard strike from Murray MacKintosh with just three minutes remaining saw City level the match and  take the tie to penalty-kicks.

 

