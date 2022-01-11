Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronnie Sharp pleased to keep Sam Gordon with Nairn County

By Callum Law
January 11, 2022, 11:45 am
Sam Gordon, left, in action for Nairn County
Sam Gordon, left, in action for Nairn County

Ronnie Sharp is pleased that youth product Sam Gordon has committed his future to Nairn County.

The 22-year-old joined the Station Park club’s youth set-up in 2013 and has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

This term Gordon – who can play at right-back or on the right side of midfield – has established himself in the Wee County first-team making 16 appearances and scoring two goals.

Manager Sharp said: “Sam’s come through all the age groups and he’s done well in all the age groups.

“We’ve been patient with him and let him fill out a bit and he’s impressed us.

“Last season in the reserves he did well and then we gave him a one-year deal to see how he took to playing in the Highland League and he’s taken to it really well.

“At the moment he’s established himself in the team and it’s up to him now whether he stays in it or not.

“But his work-rate’s good, his skills are good and he’s another one that’s come through which is pleasing for us.”

Nairn eye return

Sharp is hopeful Nairn will be able to return to action this weekend with Brora Rangers scheduled to visit Station Park.

County’s last three games have been postponed because of Covid-19 issues.

Sharp added: “We’re hoping we’re over the worst of it, most of the boys that were isolating have come out of isolation.

“We’ve still got one or two waiting to come out of isolation but we’re hoping we’re over it.

“Most of the boys in the squad have had it at some point, it just takes time to get fit after having had it.

“We’ve seen in a few of them that is does linger a bit regardless of how old you are it can hit you quite hard.”

