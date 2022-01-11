Ronnie Sharp pleased to keep Sam Gordon with Nairn County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ronnie Sharp is pleased that youth product Sam Gordon has committed his future to Nairn County.

The 22-year-old joined the Station Park club’s youth set-up in 2013 and has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

This term Gordon – who can play at right-back or on the right side of midfield – has established himself in the Wee County first-team making 16 appearances and scoring two goals.

Manager Sharp said: “Sam’s come through all the age groups and he’s done well in all the age groups.

“We’ve been patient with him and let him fill out a bit and he’s impressed us.

“Last season in the reserves he did well and then we gave him a one-year deal to see how he took to playing in the Highland League and he’s taken to it really well.

“At the moment he’s established himself in the team and it’s up to him now whether he stays in it or not.

“But his work-rate’s good, his skills are good and he’s another one that’s come through which is pleasing for us.”

Nairn eye return

Sharp is hopeful Nairn will be able to return to action this weekend with Brora Rangers scheduled to visit Station Park.

County’s last three games have been postponed because of Covid-19 issues.

Sharp added: “We’re hoping we’re over the worst of it, most of the boys that were isolating have come out of isolation.

“We’ve still got one or two waiting to come out of isolation but we’re hoping we’re over it.

“Most of the boys in the squad have had it at some point, it just takes time to get fit after having had it.

“We’ve seen in a few of them that is does linger a bit regardless of how old you are it can hit you quite hard.”