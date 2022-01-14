Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Deveronvale sign striker Caiden Imbert-Thomas from Huntly

By Jamie Durent
January 14, 2022, 5:17 pm
Caiden Imbert-Thomas
Caiden Imbert-Thomas

Deveronvale have completed the signing of striker Caiden Imbert-Thomas from fellow Highland League side Huntly.

Imbert-Thomas, brother of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, joins the Princess Royal Park side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He moved to Huntly last summer and scored three goals in the first half of the season, but has found himself further down the pecking order after the arrivals of Robbie Foster, Andy Hunter and Brodie Allan.

The transfer has been finalised in time for him to feature for Deveronvale against Wick Academy on Saturday.

Vale boss Craig Stewart told the club website: “I’ve watched Caiden a number of times this season and when he became available I was keen to bring him to PRP. I feel his qualities make him a good fit for our squad and that our style of play will suit him.

“We are looking to strengthen the squad and signing Caiden is a first step in doing so. He will be in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game against a Wick Academy and Caiden will be given the opportunity to make an impact.”

