Highland League: Deveronvale sign striker Caiden Imbert-Thomas from Huntly

Deveronvale have completed the signing of striker Caiden Imbert-Thomas from fellow Highland League side Huntly.

Imbert-Thomas, brother of Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, joins the Princess Royal Park side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He moved to Huntly last summer and scored three goals in the first half of the season, but has found himself further down the pecking order after the arrivals of Robbie Foster, Andy Hunter and Brodie Allan.

The transfer has been finalised in time for him to feature for Deveronvale against Wick Academy on Saturday.

Vale boss Craig Stewart told the club website: “I’ve watched Caiden a number of times this season and when he became available I was keen to bring him to PRP. I feel his qualities make him a good fit for our squad and that our style of play will suit him.

“We are looking to strengthen the squad and signing Caiden is a first step in doing so. He will be in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s game against a Wick Academy and Caiden will be given the opportunity to make an impact.”