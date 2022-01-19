Andrew Greig targets success with new club Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Greig says he still has ambitions to win trophies after joining Nairn County.

The winger’s switch to Station Park brought a four-year spell with Formartine United to an end.

Greig won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield during his time with the Pitmedden outfit, having previously won the Breedon Highland League twice, the Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups with Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old believes Nairn is a club with the potential to be successful.

He said: “Nairn has always been a really good football club with good people behind it. I think everyone who’s been there would say the same.

“It’s also closer to home for me.

“There are a lot of good young footballers at the club who are still developing, so hopefully I can help them and we can progress as a team.

“I’m still ambitious and I still want to win as much as I can. The older you get the fewer opportunities you have to win things.

“It’s a case of working hard and seeing where we can go, because there is a lot of potential in the squad and the club as a whole is ambitious – which suits me.”

Could have won more at Formartine

A lack of game time combined with travelling from Inverness led to Greig wanting to leave Formartine.

Looking back on his time at United, Greig admits they potentially should have won more silverware.

He added: “It was a combination of a few things (leaving). A lack of game time was one and, when you’re not playing, things multiply and take their toll.

“The travelling can take its toll, and with the age I’m at I need to be playing games.

“Nairn were interested and the two clubs were able to arrange a transfer, which was great for me and it was pretty seamless.

“Formartine has a lot of potential as a club and there have been many good players at the club over the years.

“I think certainly the club should have won more, but that’s the way football goes – there’s a lot of good teams in the Highland League.

“Cove were very strong when they were in it, Brora have always been good, Buckie have done well, Fraserburgh have done well. There are a lot of good teams.

“I won a couple of cups with Formartine, which I was happy about, but looking back maybe we should have won more.”