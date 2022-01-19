Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Greig targets success with new club Nairn County

By Callum Law
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 2:37 pm
Andrew Greig, pictured during his time with Formartine, hopes to have success with Nairn County.
Andrew Greig says he still has ambitions to win trophies after joining Nairn County.

The winger’s switch to Station Park brought a four-year spell with Formartine United to an end.

Greig won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield during his time with the Pitmedden outfit, having previously won the Breedon Highland League twice, the Highland League Cup and four North of Scotland Cups with Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old believes Nairn is a club with the potential to be successful.

He said: “Nairn has always been a really good football club with good people behind it. I think everyone who’s been there would say the same.

“It’s also closer to home for me.

“There are a lot of good young footballers at the club who are still developing, so hopefully I can help them and we can progress as a team.

“I’m still ambitious and I still want to win as much as I can. The older you get the fewer opportunities you have to win things.

“It’s a case of working hard and seeing where we can go, because there is a lot of potential in the squad and the club as a whole is ambitious – which suits me.”

Could have won more at Formartine

A lack of game time combined with travelling from Inverness led to Greig wanting to leave Formartine.

Looking back on his time at United, Greig admits they potentially should have won more silverware.

He added: “It was a combination of a few things (leaving). A lack of game time was one and, when you’re not playing, things multiply and take their toll.

“The travelling can take its toll, and with the age I’m at I need to be playing games.

“Nairn were interested and the two clubs were able to arrange a transfer, which was great for me and it was pretty seamless.

“Formartine has a lot of potential as a club and there have been many good players at the club over the years.

“I think certainly the club should have won more, but that’s the way football goes – there’s a lot of good teams in the Highland League.

“Cove were very strong when they were in it, Brora have always been good, Buckie have done well, Fraserburgh have done well. There are a lot of good teams.

“I won a couple of cups with Formartine, which I was happy about, but looking back maybe we should have won more.”

