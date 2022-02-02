Future vision an important factor in Ryan Sewell’s Huntly move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An impressive sales pitch from Allan Hale led to Ryan Sewell joining Huntly from Lossiemouth.

The 23-year-old switched from Grant Park to Christie Park last week and manager Hale’s vision for the Black and Golds’ future was a key factor.

Midfielder Sewell said: “The first time I spoke to Allan the amount of detail on how he wants to play and how he wants to set up his team really impressed me.

“He wants to play the way I want to play, high pressing, attacking football.

“That was the main thing that attracted me to Huntly was the way Allan came across with what he wants to do.

“I’ve been at Lossie for seven years so it was difficult to leave, but I had to think about what was best for me.

“I had to weigh up a few things, but I felt I had to try something new if I want to progress as a player.”

‘A push for the top six’

Sewell is the second Lossiemouth player to leave for Huntly in the last month, with striker Brodie Allen doing likewise.

Both players will hope to be involved in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final against Banks o’ Dee in a fortnight as the Strathbogie side try to win silverware for the first time since 2008.

Sewell believes in seasons to come Huntly will also improve in the Breedon Highland League.

The player, who has scored six goals this season, added: “We want to try to push for the top six in the coming seasons and challenge those teams.

“The club being in the cup final was another reason why I wanted to join because I wanted to have the chance to play in a cup final.

“But we don’t want this to be the only cup final, hopefully there can be more.”