Buckie’s Graeme Stewart aims to start critical month with Nairn win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie’s Graeme Stewart aims to start critical month with Nairn win

By Callum Law
February 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart believes the next month could define their season
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart believes the next month could define their season

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes the next month could make or break their hopes of winning the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags face Nairn County at Station Park before playing Fraserburgh, Brechin City, Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Locos and Brora Rangers in the next four weeks.

Stewart’s charges have won 11 successive league games and he’s keen to keep the run going against the Wee County.

He said: “We are on a good run, but a lot of the games against the sides around us have been called off.

“We’ve still got Rothes, Brechin, Brora and Fraserburgh to play, but we have played the likes of Inverurie and Formartine.

“The next month is going to be very hard. We’re playing Inverurie, Brechin, Brora and Fraserburgh.

“I said before that we’d know at the end of January what we are capable of this season.

“But because games have been postponed it will probably be the end of February before we know.

“This is the most important month in our season if we want to win the league.”

County look to compete

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp is looking for his side to compete when they face one of the top sides in the division.

He added: “You have to match these sides. You have to match their effort, work-rate and physicality first and foremost.

“There are a lot of strong boys in the top teams and you have to compete on that front.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

“Buckie are an experienced side with top players and you can see that because they’re second in the league.

“But we have to neutralise that by competing with them and then if we get chances we’ll have to take them.

“You might only get two or three chances and you know you have to take them if you’re going to get something from the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]