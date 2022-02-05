Buckie’s Graeme Stewart aims to start critical month with Nairn win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes the next month could make or break their hopes of winning the Breedon Highland League.

The Jags face Nairn County at Station Park before playing Fraserburgh, Brechin City, Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Locos and Brora Rangers in the next four weeks.

Stewart’s charges have won 11 successive league games and he’s keen to keep the run going against the Wee County.

He said: “We are on a good run, but a lot of the games against the sides around us have been called off.

“We’ve still got Rothes, Brechin, Brora and Fraserburgh to play, but we have played the likes of Inverurie and Formartine.

“The next month is going to be very hard. We’re playing Inverurie, Brechin, Brora and Fraserburgh.

“I said before that we’d know at the end of January what we are capable of this season.

“But because games have been postponed it will probably be the end of February before we know.

“This is the most important month in our season if we want to win the league.”

County look to compete

Meanwhile, Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp is looking for his side to compete when they face one of the top sides in the division.

He added: “You have to match these sides. You have to match their effort, work-rate and physicality first and foremost.

“There are a lot of strong boys in the top teams and you have to compete on that front.

“Buckie are an experienced side with top players and you can see that because they’re second in the league.

“But we have to neutralise that by competing with them and then if we get chances we’ll have to take them.

“You might only get two or three chances and you know you have to take them if you’re going to get something from the game.”