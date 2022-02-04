Pitch inspections planned ahead of three Breedon Highland League fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League fixtures due to be hosted by Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle will all be subject to pitch inspections.

A pitch inspection will take place at Grant Street Park at 10am ahead of Clachnacuddin’s clash with Rothes.

The pitch at Mosset Park will be inspected at 8am for Forres Mechanics’ game against Brechin City.

An inspection has also been planned for 10am at Seafield Park as Strathspey Thistle are set to welcome league-leaders Fraserburgh.

The pitch inspections follow the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for ice and snow across the north of Scotland.