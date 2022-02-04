Orbex rocket launch pad to blast off for 80-mile road trip from Peterhead to Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orbex rocket launch pad to blast off for 80-mile road trip from Peterhead to Moray

By Craig Munro
February 4, 2022, 8:31 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 8:41 pm
An artist's impression of the launch platform on site.
Drivers on the road between Peterhead and Forres on Saturday morning may find themselves stuck behind an unusual wide load, as the launch pad for Scotland’s latest rocket facility is moved into place.

Orbex’s platform is the first of its kind to be constructed in the UK for more than half a century, and will provide the solid foundation for future satellite launch tests from the company’s site near Kinloss.

Before it is put into service, though, it must be moved from GCG Shotblasters in the Aberdeenshire town – where it was receiving a protective coating usually reserved for oil and gas platforms – to its new home outside the Moray village.

The 80-mile journey is expected to take around three hours.

Two trucks will carry the platform with a police escort, travelling along the A90, A90 AWPR, A96, Kinloss Rd and B9089 before it arrives it its destination.

Pad to be used for testing

Construction of the platform, known as Orbex LP1, began around two months ago, with the Forres-based satellite launch company commissioning Motive Offshore Group to start putting it together.

Despite being fully capable of launching an orbital rocket, LP1 will only be used for tests of Orbex’s Prime rocket, which will eventually take satellites weighing up to 150kg into low Earth orbit – meaning below an altitude of around 1,250 miles.

Following the ‘dress rehearsals’ at Kinloss, the proper launches will take place at Space Hub Sutherland, which is to be constructed on the A’ Mhoine peninsula in the far north-west of Scotland.

Work on that site was to begin early this year, ahead of the first expected Orbex Prime launch later in 2022.

If you spot the platform on its travels tomorrow, please send us a picture: livenews@ajl.co.uk

