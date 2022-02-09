Ton-up Ross County captain Keith Watson ready for more Staggies success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Keith Watson has joined Ross County’s 100 club – and he’s enjoying the freedom and fun of football under manager Malky Mackay.

The experienced defender reached the 100-match mark in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win at Dundee, which gives the Staggies a chance of potentially rising as high as seventh if they defeat visitors Livingston this evening.

The former Dundee United ace, who joined the Dingwall club in the summer of 2018, explained his feelings after passing the milestone.

He said: “I’m chuffed. It’s been a club that I’ve enjoyed playing for.

Captain Keith marks appearance 100 with a win 💙 pic.twitter.com/ujZVZfJne2 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 5, 2022

“I came up here when they were in the Championship, and I only signed for a year, so I never thought I would be here three and-a-half years later.

“It has been a great club for me, I’ve obviously won a couple of trophies and we’ve done well in the Premiership over the past couple of seasons as well, so it has been great for me.

“Obviously when I signed for a year, I was delighted just to get back to playing games up here.

“My wife moved up here as well, and both of us fell in love with the Highlands a wee bit. We came up and got a flat, she got a job, and it felt like home.

“Everybody up here seems to be together. Everybody who comes up here has to move away from home, so we’re a close-knit group.

“Outwith training we’re always doing stuff together, so it kind of made the transition of moving up here a lot easier, and I’ve absolutely loved my time up here.”

Mackay getting best out of County

County are getting plenty of plaudits for their attacking style, with their 37 goals being the third highest tally in the top-flight.

Watson praised the way manager Mackay sets the team up in their bid to rise up the division.

He said: “He has obviously come in and implemented his own way of things.

Walking in to Monday like Captain Keith… pic.twitter.com/34vYrtjNgT — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 7, 2022

“I think that shows on the pitch. The way he wants to play, moving the ball quickly, getting the ball wide to the likes of Cookie (Regan Charles-Cook) and Joseph Hungbo, I think he has given us that freedom to go and play.

“Obviously he wants us to be solid defensively and have a good shape, we work on stuff like that at the training ground as well, but the big thing is the amount of goals we’ve scored this season compared to other seasons.

“You can see that, and I think that’s a big reason why we’ve gone on a good run and are looking to push up the table.”

Strong form offers County belief

County have yet to get the better of Livingston this season and were recently knocked out of the Scottish Cup by them, albeit with a squad weakened in numbers.

However, a victory will take the Dingwall team above at least their opponents tonight and Watson sees no reason why they cannot continue their decent form.

He added: “It’s going to be a really difficult game, they’re on a good run of form – but so are we.

“We’ve picked up good points against Rangers and Aberdeen, and I think against Dundee after we went one down we really turned it around and looked strong, especially in the home game up here, we let Livingston away with one.

“It was a bit of a smash and grab when they beat us last time, but we’re really looking forward to the game and we fancy our chances going into it.”

Keeping Livi out late is vital – Watson

Livingston have scored late winners twice against County this term and Watson insists he and his team-mates will do all they can to ensure there is no third strike.

He said: “It’s always disappointing losing, and especially to concede late goals because there’s not much you can do about it when they score so late.

“We just need to make sure we’re solid as a group, and manage the game better.

🙌Who is ready to join us on Wednesday night for more @cinchuk Premiership action in Dingwall? 🎟️https://t.co/flDHLb1Nav pic.twitter.com/pTyQXB0Hqb — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 8, 2022

“I feel as if we could have picked up a few more points if we were switched on and our concentration was there maybe a wee bit more, but that’s something we obviously need to cut out.

“Looking forward to Wednesday, I think the boys are up for it and looking sharp in training, so we’re raring to go.”