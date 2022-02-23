Highland League: Keith v Fort William postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League clash between Keith and Fort William at Kynoch Park has been postponed.

The 10th-placed Maroons had been set to face the Lochaber side, who are bottom of the table.

But recent wet weather means the pitch at Kynoch Park isn’t playable.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for last Wednesday but had to be postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.