Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Clach to field side in Inverness and District amateurs

By Jamie Durent
March 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Grant Street Park, home of Clach
Grant Street Park, home of Clach

Highland League side Clachnacuddin will field a team in the Inverness and District Amateur League during its summer season.

Clach state the side will primarily be comprised of players from their under-20s team, to allow them to catch up on much-needed game-time missed during the pandemic.

The Lilywhites had a squad in the four-team North of Scotland FA Under-20 League until earlier this season, however, games were scrapped after November.

Clach have relied on their successful youth setup over the years to provide players for the first-team. Of the current squad, Connor Bunce, Stephen Kelly, Shaun Sutherland, Ally Gillies, Lewis Mackenzie, James Anderson and Ronan McBride have all made the step up.

A club statement said: “The team will predominantly be made up from our U20s squad to provide them with some much-needed football, which they have been starved of following a Covid-hit season and this year’s disappointing U20s NOS league campaign, which unfortunately didn’t get going due to various reasons.

“We are also currently working on future plans to allow for the continued development of the 20s squad and to ensure that the pathway from our fantastic youth development right through to the first-team continues to grow.

“We will share more once we are in a position to do so, but, for now, please come along over the summer months and get behind the team as they get back to some competitive football.”

Clach field a team in the SHFL Under 18 North league, where they are second. Neighbours Nairn County already field an under-20s team in the North Caledonian League.

Their first game in the amateurs is due to be on April 13.

