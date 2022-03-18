Fort William suffer second successive Covid-19 call-off, as crucial basement clash with Turriff United postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fort William’s match against Turriff United has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 issues at the Lochaber club.

It was a highly significant match for both clubs as bottom-placed Fort are 11 points behind Turriff, who are 16th, with five games in hand.

Shadab Ifitkhar’s side were forced to postpone their match against Forres Mechanics in midweek, after a number of players and management tested positive for the virus.

The situation has not improved enough to allow Saturday’s vital Haughs encounter to go ahead, however, with the match to be rescheduled for a later date.

Fort’s next action will be their rearranged game against Forres at Mosset Park on Wednesday, while Turriff’s next game is also against the Can-Cans – at the Haughs next Saturday.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson had rung the changes for their 3-1 loss to Rothes in midweek, in advance of the Fort encounter.

Liam Norris and Keir Smith were left on the bench, which allowed teenagers Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and Murray Thompson to stake their claim.

Donaldson hopes the squad rotation will be to his side’s benefit.

He added: “We had three games in a week leading up to the Fort William game.

“I rested four of the boys and gave a few of the 18-year-old boys a game, but I just felt like we got outmuscled a bit. They scored three goals from set-pieces.

“Their experience and strength beat us more than anything, although they are a good side.

“We want to try and get the younger boys through, so they are more equipped for next season.

“The result was not what we needed – we still need points.

“I still think there are gains there as the boys are getting experience against seasoned Highland League players.”