Fort William suffer second successive Covid-19 call-off, as crucial basement clash with Turriff United postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fort William suffer second successive Covid-19 call-off, as crucial basement clash with Turriff United postponed

By Andy Skinner
March 18, 2022, 3:21 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:36 pm
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.

Fort William’s match against Turriff United has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 issues at the Lochaber club.

It was a highly significant match for both clubs as bottom-placed Fort are 11 points behind Turriff, who are 16th, with five games in hand.

Shadab Ifitkhar’s side were forced to postpone their match against Forres Mechanics in midweek, after a number of players and management tested positive for the virus.

The situation has not improved enough to allow Saturday’s vital Haughs encounter to go ahead, however, with the match to be rescheduled for a later date.

Fort’s next action will be their rearranged game against Forres at Mosset Park on Wednesday, while Turriff’s next game is also against the Can-Cans – at the Haughs next Saturday.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson had rung the changes for their 3-1 loss to Rothes in midweek, in advance of the Fort encounter.

Liam Norris and Keir Smith were left on the bench, which allowed teenagers Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and Murray Thompson to stake their claim.

Donaldson hopes the squad rotation will be to his side’s benefit.

Dean Donaldson.

He added: “We had three games in a week leading up to the Fort William game.

“I rested four of the boys and gave a few of the 18-year-old boys a game, but I just felt like we got outmuscled a bit. They scored three goals from set-pieces.

“Their experience and strength beat us more than anything, although they are a good side.

“We want to try and get the younger boys through, so they are more equipped for next season.

“The result was not what we needed – we still need points.

“I still think there are gains there as the boys are getting experience against seasoned Highland League players.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights as title challengers Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers went head to head

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal