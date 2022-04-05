Bryan Hay hopes to give Fraserburgh’s loyal fans something to celebrate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryan Hay wants to reward Fraserburgh’s passionate supporters as they try to win the Breedon Highland League title.

With two games remaining, the Broch are a point clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the table as they look to win the league for the first time since 2002.

Local lad Hay knows what it would mean to Fraserburgh’s fans, who have backed them in large numbers home and away this term.

The 32-year-old, who made his debut in 2006, said: “It would mean a lot to me, it’s probably been about 15 years in the making, so it would mean an awful lot.

“I think it would mean a lot to the whole town, there’s been a good buzz around the place.

“There was a big Broch support at Rothes on Saturday and it was the same at Strathspey last Wednesday.

“The support we’ve been getting is unbelievable. You shouldn’t need any extra motivation, but that does add to it, particularly when you’re playing away from home.

“Bellslea is usually rocking and I think the next two home games will be pretty busy and hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer.”

Fraserburgh remain in control of their destiny after defeating Rothes 3-1 at Mackessack Park on Saturday and finish the campaign with home games against Nairn County and Forres Mechanics.

Hay added: “It was another good three points – we probably could have played better.

“But this stage of the season it’s all about getting the points and I think we did that pretty convincingly.

“Everyone else would like to be where we are right now and it’s all about keeping composure and continuing to work hard.

“We’ve got two really hard games to come against Nairn and Forres.

“But it’s in our hands and hopefully we can do the business.”