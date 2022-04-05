Bryan Hay hopes to give Fraserburgh’s loyal fans something to celebrate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Bryan Hay hopes to give Fraserburgh’s loyal fans something to celebrate

By Callum Law
April 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 10:31 am
Bryan Hay appreciates the support Fraserburgh are getting.
Bryan Hay appreciates the support Fraserburgh are getting.

Bryan Hay wants to reward Fraserburgh’s passionate supporters as they try to win the Breedon Highland League title.

With two games remaining, the Broch are a point clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the table as they look to win the league for the first time since 2002.

Local lad Hay knows what it would mean to Fraserburgh’s fans, who have backed them in large numbers home and away this term.

The 32-year-old, who made his debut in 2006, said: “It would mean a lot to me, it’s probably been about 15 years in the making, so it would mean an awful lot.

“I think it would mean a lot to the whole town, there’s been a good buzz around the place.

“There was a big Broch support at Rothes on Saturday and it was the same at Strathspey last Wednesday.

“The support we’ve been getting is unbelievable. You shouldn’t need any extra motivation, but that does add to it, particularly when you’re playing away from home.

“Bellslea is usually rocking and I think the next two home games will be pretty busy and hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer.”

Fraserburgh remain in control of their destiny after defeating Rothes 3-1 at Mackessack Park on Saturday and finish the campaign with home games against Nairn County and Forres Mechanics.

Hay added: “It was another good three points – we probably could have played better.

“But this stage of the season it’s all about getting the points and I think we did that pretty convincingly.

“Everyone else would like to be where we are right now and it’s all about keeping composure and continuing to work hard.

“We’ve got two really hard games to come against Nairn and Forres.

“But it’s in our hands and hopefully we can do the business.”

