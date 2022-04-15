‘It’s why we play the game’ – Mark Cowie looks ahead to Fraserburgh’s date with destiny against Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie wants to win the Breedon Highland League title for his players and the club’s unsung heroes.

A win or a draw against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea tomorrow will give the Broch their first title since 2002.

Over Cowie’s seven years as manager Fraserburgh have steadily built towards mounting a sustained challenge for the championship.

Now Cowie wants them to turn his dream into reality.

He said: “I’m doing it for the players. When I inherited the team I told them what I wanted to do and when we took players to the club we told them where we wanted to be.

“I’ve been open in telling them where I want the club to be and we’ve done everything in our power to get there.

“With one game to go we’re where we want to be and I want to do it for the players.

“But there is a whole raft of people I want to do it for. There are people at the club – and every club has them – who put in stupid hours for almost no payback.

“That’s one of the things about the Highland League which is unbelievable is the commitment of these people.

“We’ve got a lot of unsung heroes we want to pay back. For the town itself it’s been 20 years since we had an occasion like this.

“We know there will be a big crowd and we want to do it for the town. It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone.

“I’m not saying what we potentially do will change that, but if we can give them something to cheer about it will put a smile on people’s faces.

“Most importantly I want to do it for the players – it’s why we play the game to win games.

“All the work they have put in over the last seven years since I came in we want to do it for them.

“I’m delighted with where we are and we’re performing well, it’s in our hands, but we also know how difficult it will be.

“People might have thought we would walk over Nairn, but it was far from that, Forres will be the same and we know they have a lot of talented players which can cause any team problems.”

Can-Cans can cause problems

Cowie is well aware of the importance of keeping a cool head on what could be a nervy occasion at a jam-packed Bellslea.

He also knows what Forres are capable of and is wary of their threat.

Cowie added: “The guys on the park haven’t shown much nerves, there has been a wee bit, but nothing too untoward.

“It’s probably more guys off the park who have had sleepless night, but the players and coaching staff are focused on the game.

“People on the outside will look at the table and think it should be a formality.

“But we know how this league works and how good a side Forres are and we’ve seen in the past where the title race has swung on the last day.

“We know what can happen and we know we have to be at our best to give ourselves the best chance.”