Bryan Hay wants Fraserburgh to have more glory days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Bryan Hay wants Fraserburgh to have more glory days

By Callum Law
April 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 11:53 am
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay hopes to help the club get promoted to the SPFL
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay hopes to help the club get promoted to the SPFL

Bryan Hay wants Fraserburgh to have more glory following their Breedon Highland League title success.

The Broch take on Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

If the Buchan side can win that tie, they’ll face League Two strugglers Cowdenbeath over two legs for a place in the SPFL next season.

Defender Hay knows it won’t be easy against a Bonnyrigg side who finished 14 points clear at the top of the Lowland League, but he’s relishing the challenge.

The 32-year-old said: “We want to push on and have more glory.

“I don’t know a lot about Bonnyrigg, but the way they won the Lowland League shows that they’re flying.

“They romped that league and there’s a lot of good teams in it. We played Spartans a few years ago in the Scottish Cup, they were a really good side – and they got nowhere near Bonnyrigg.

“That shows how good they are, but on our day we feel we are a match for anyone.

“We’ll prepare as best we can, we’ll try to make it difficult for them and hopefully we can get through.”

Ending the 20-year wait for title success

Hay made his Fraserburgh debut in 2006 and is thrilled to be part of only the fourth Broch squad in the club’s history to win the league.

He added: “I’ve got to be honest, I did wonder if it would ever happen and, with the teams we’ve had at Fraserburgh over the last 20 years, we maybe should have won more leagues.

“We’ve had Russell McBride, Ryan Christie, Derek Milne, Michael Stephen and great players like that.

“I saw Graham Johnston at the game on Saturday, and he’s one of the best strikers the league has seen. He didn’t manage to win it, that shows you how hard it is.

“We’ve had good teams, but for whatever reason we haven’t won it – I blame myself for it as well, because I’ve been part of it for 15 years.

Bryan Hay, left, in action for Fraserburgh

“The boys will go down in history, because it’s only the fourth time Fraserburgh have won the league.

“We want to push on and have a go at promotion, but if that doesn’t go to plan we’ll be trying to defend the title.

“Fraserburgh’s a massive club in the Highland League with a great support and we should be up there challenging most years.

“Over the last few years we’ve managed to get closer and closer, and finally we’ve managed to get there.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]