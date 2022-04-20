Bryan Hay wants Fraserburgh to have more glory days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryan Hay wants Fraserburgh to have more glory following their Breedon Highland League title success.

The Broch take on Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park on Saturday in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

If the Buchan side can win that tie, they’ll face League Two strugglers Cowdenbeath over two legs for a place in the SPFL next season.

Defender Hay knows it won’t be easy against a Bonnyrigg side who finished 14 points clear at the top of the Lowland League, but he’s relishing the challenge.

The 32-year-old said: “We want to push on and have more glory.

“I don’t know a lot about Bonnyrigg, but the way they won the Lowland League shows that they’re flying.

“They romped that league and there’s a lot of good teams in it. We played Spartans a few years ago in the Scottish Cup, they were a really good side – and they got nowhere near Bonnyrigg.

“That shows how good they are, but on our day we feel we are a match for anyone.

“We’ll prepare as best we can, we’ll try to make it difficult for them and hopefully we can get through.”

Ending the 20-year wait for title success

Hay made his Fraserburgh debut in 2006 and is thrilled to be part of only the fourth Broch squad in the club’s history to win the league.

He added: “I’ve got to be honest, I did wonder if it would ever happen and, with the teams we’ve had at Fraserburgh over the last 20 years, we maybe should have won more leagues.

“We’ve had Russell McBride, Ryan Christie, Derek Milne, Michael Stephen and great players like that.

“I saw Graham Johnston at the game on Saturday, and he’s one of the best strikers the league has seen. He didn’t manage to win it, that shows you how hard it is.

“We’ve had good teams, but for whatever reason we haven’t won it – I blame myself for it as well, because I’ve been part of it for 15 years.

“The boys will go down in history, because it’s only the fourth time Fraserburgh have won the league.

“We want to push on and have a go at promotion, but if that doesn’t go to plan we’ll be trying to defend the title.

“Fraserburgh’s a massive club in the Highland League with a great support and we should be up there challenging most years.

“Over the last few years we’ve managed to get closer and closer, and finally we’ve managed to get there.”