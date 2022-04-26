Paul Leask believes Fraserburgh can produce another memorable comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Paul Leask is hoping they can be comeback kings once again in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

The Broch are trailing Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 3-1 after Saturday’s first leg at New Dundas Park.

It will take an impressive recovery from the Breedon Highland League champions to reach the final against Cowdenbeath.

But Leask is drawing inspiration from comebacks they have mounted already this term as they claimed the title.

Early in the campaign, the Buchan side were 2-0 down to Brora Rangers before running out 6-2 winners and, in January, they trailed Brechin City 3-0 before recovering to triumph 5-3.

Custodian Leask insists the tie with Bonnyrigg isn’t over.

The 32-year-old said: “It’s not over, we were 3-0 down against Brechin earlier in the season.

“This time we’ve got 90 minutes to overcome a two-goal deficit at Bellslea.

“There will be a big crowd and if we get the first goal you never know what could happen.

“Hopefully it will be a good day for us again, but we’ve given ourselves a lot to do.

“We still believe we can turn it around – we were 3-0 down at Brechin and came back to win.

“Even at the start of the season, we were behind against Brora and came back to win.

“We’re experienced at coming back and we’ve got 90 minutes to do it this time.”

Given their two-goal deficit, Fraserburgh have nothing to lose now and Leask says Mark Cowie’s men will throw everything at Bonnyrigg in the second leg.

He added: “The pressure is off and now we can go for it.

“Saturday was a little bit cagey at times.

“In the first half, I think both teams were trying to suss each other out.

“But we know what they’re all about and we’ll go for it and try to get the goals we need.”

Poor goals

Leask was disappointed with how Fraserburgh performed in Saturday’s first leg against Bonnyrigg.

Keiran McGachie’s first half header gave the Lowland League champions the lead before Callum Connolly doubled the advantage.

Paul Young pulled a goal back for the Broch, but Lee Currie’s free-kick eight minutes from time gave Rose a two-goal cushion to take to Bellslea.

Leask said: “It was tough on Saturday, we didn’t really get going in the first half.

“Then in the second half we changed things a bit and it seemed to work a bit better and we put some pressure on them.

“Unfortunately we lost bad goals on the day which didn’t help our cause.

“I maybe should have done better with the first one by coming and trying to get the cross.

“But it was a good delivery and the wind took it in towards goal as well and it was hard to judge.

“With the free-kick, it’s a very good finish. If it comes your side, you’re expected to save it.

“But when the guy puts it in the top corner, you just have to say: ‘fair play.’”