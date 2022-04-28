Fraserburgh legend Graham Johnston backs them to make play-off comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He’s helping to bring through the next generation of Fraserburgh players and Graham Johnston believes they may soon be aspiring to play in the SPFL.

That’s because the Broch legend is backing his club to make a pyramid play-off comeback against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

Fraserburgh face the Lowland League champions at Bellslea on Saturday in the play-off semi-final second leg trailing 3-1.

But Johnston – who retired from playing in 2019 and now coaches the Under-18s – believes the Buchan outfit can turn things around and set up a final with League Two strugglers Cowdenbeath.

The 35-year-old, who made 502 appearances and scored 168 goals in black and white, said: “It’s great to see the club involved with the play-offs. I was with the club as a player for 17 or 18 years, but first and foremost I’m a fan of the club.

“I’m now a coach and it’s part of me, I was there on Saturday cheering them on and hopefully this Saturday they can get to the final.

“Bonnyrigg are a good side but I don’t think the tie is over. The team has scored more than 140 goals this season and at Bellslea if we go in front then I can only see one winner to be honest.

“Bonnyrigg are a good side, they were strong, they were compact and they were a threat when they got forward.

“But I feel if Fraserburgh can move the ball a little bit better then we can cause them severe problems.

“Anything can happen at the Bellslea, it’s a completely different set-up to playing anywhere else.

“The players probably feel they let themselves down a little bit (in the first leg) and they’ve got more to offer.

“Maybe Bonnyrigg will think the tie is just about won which would play into our hands.

“If we were to get an early goal and the crowd get on top of them then they will be in for a tough afternoon.

“In years gone by I don’t think it (promotion) would have been given much thought.

“But now everyone wants to go up and I firmly believe the club can get promoted and this tie is far from over.”

Youth has part to play

Johnston came through the Fraserburgh youth ranks and spent his entire career with his hometown club.

He hopes youngsters trying to follow in his footsteps have the opportunity to progress into a side playing Scottish League football in the future.

He added: “For 30 plus years the club has brought in players from the youth set-up.

“There’s very few teams roundabout that are in the SPFL and heavily involve youth.

“If the Broch were to get promoted I’m sure youth will still play a massive part because it’s the culture of the club to bring players through.

“I don’t think the structure of the club would change much at all.”

Previous success against Bonnyrigg

Johnston also played his part in Fraserburgh’s only victory against Bonnyrigg – a 2-1 win in a Scottish Cup first round replay in 2009.

Four of the current squad played in that success and Johnston hopes they will be celebrating again this weekend.

He said: “Bonnyrigg were still in the Juniors at that time, but they were a really good side.

“When we went down there for the replay Steven Main scored really early and then I scored direct from a corner.

“But it seemed to be Scottish Cup tradition for Johnston to get sent off and that was not long after I scored.

“I was sitting in the dressing room and Marc Dickson walked in. I said ‘you’re subbed early for you.’

“And he said ‘no I’ve been sent off’ and I was thinking ‘oh no.’

“Then Neil Main got sent off with 10 minutes left and Bonnyrigg got it back to 2-1, it was a really breezy day and against the wind the lads managed to hold out.

“It was Charlie Duncan’s 1000th game so even though I was sent off it’s still a good memory.

“The amazing thing is four players that played on Saturday played in that game in 2009.

“Paul Leask, Jamie Beagrie, Bryan Hay and Willie West all played and I believe they’ll manage to get another win against Bonnyrigg.”