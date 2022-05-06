Local hero Bryan Hay reflects on Fraserburgh’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Local hero Bryan Hay reflects on Fraserburgh's season

By Callum Law
May 6, 2022
Bryan Hay says he's been treated like a celebrity in Fraserburgh in recent weeks
Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay admits it has been a surreal season and says he’s been treated like a celebrity in his hometown in recent weeks.

The Broch-raised defender helped his local club win the Breedon Highland League for the first time since 2002.

And Hay says it’s been great to see the reaction of the Fraserburgh fans to the success.

The 32-year-old said: “The biggest thing for me is the support we’ve had and the buzz around the town.

“People say: ‘it must be amazing to win the league’, and it is – but it’s great to see the town buzzing.

“I think the fans have been more excited than anyone and it’s been brilliant to see.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t give them League Two football next season, but seeing the crowds over the last few weeks has been brilliant.

“Even going to the pub after games the place has been rocking. I’ve been treated like a celebrity, which is wild because all I do is stand on the pitch and head the ball.

Bryan Hay, right, celebrates Fraserburgh’s Highland League title success with Ryan Cowie

“Usually folk would call me an idiot for getting sent off all the time or call me a big, useless centre-half!

“But now folk are offering to buy you pints and treating you like a celebrity, which has been pretty good.

“Overall it’s been great for the town and personally, as a Broch lad, I know a lot of people in the town and it’s been great to see them so happy.

“It was disappointing last weekend, but on reflection it was a good season.

“It’s been brilliant for the town and hopefully we can do it again next year.”

Play-off disappointment

Fraserburgh were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Although disappointed with that loss, Hay is reflecting on a great season for the Bellslea side.

He watched as a supporter the last time the Broch claimed the Highland League title.

Hay, who also celebrated his testimonial this season, added: “I was there at Cove the last time we won the league, although I don’t remember much about it.

“The highlights popped up on Facebook last week – although the goals weren’t what I remember seeing.

“But it was great to watch it back and see a few faces you know and, because it’s been so long, that’s why this season has been great.

“With the teams we’ve had, we probably should have challenged more, but when you see the names on the trophy Cove, Brora and Buckie have dominated really since 2002.

Bryan Hay, right, in action for Fraserburgh against Bonnyrigg Rose .

“They’ve all had great sides and it shows how hard it is to win with the teams we’ve had and not managed to do it.

“We’ve done it now and I think we can make a fist of it again next season. Since Mark Cowie and James Duthie came in, there’s been progression every season.

“We’ve reached the pinnacle this season, but hopefully we can win it again and get another chance at the play-offs.

“It’s all experience for the lads. I’m maybe coming to the tail-end of my career, but for some of the younger lads it will stand them in good stead.”

