Local hero Bryan Hay reflects on Fraserburgh’s season

Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay admits it has been a surreal season and says he’s been treated like a celebrity in his hometown in recent weeks.

The Broch-raised defender helped his local club win the Breedon Highland League for the first time since 2002.

And Hay says it’s been great to see the reaction of the Fraserburgh fans to the success.

The 32-year-old said: “The biggest thing for me is the support we’ve had and the buzz around the town.

“People say: ‘it must be amazing to win the league’, and it is – but it’s great to see the town buzzing.

“I think the fans have been more excited than anyone and it’s been brilliant to see.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t give them League Two football next season, but seeing the crowds over the last few weeks has been brilliant.

“Even going to the pub after games the place has been rocking. I’ve been treated like a celebrity, which is wild because all I do is stand on the pitch and head the ball.

“Usually folk would call me an idiot for getting sent off all the time or call me a big, useless centre-half!

“But now folk are offering to buy you pints and treating you like a celebrity, which has been pretty good.

“Overall it’s been great for the town and personally, as a Broch lad, I know a lot of people in the town and it’s been great to see them so happy.

“It was disappointing last weekend, but on reflection it was a good season.

“It’s been brilliant for the town and hopefully we can do it again next year.”

Play-off disappointment

Fraserburgh were defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the pyramid play-off semi-final.

Although disappointed with that loss, Hay is reflecting on a great season for the Bellslea side.

He watched as a supporter the last time the Broch claimed the Highland League title.

Hay, who also celebrated his testimonial this season, added: “I was there at Cove the last time we won the league, although I don’t remember much about it.

“The highlights popped up on Facebook last week – although the goals weren’t what I remember seeing.

“But it was great to watch it back and see a few faces you know and, because it’s been so long, that’s why this season has been great.

“With the teams we’ve had, we probably should have challenged more, but when you see the names on the trophy Cove, Brora and Buckie have dominated really since 2002.

“They’ve all had great sides and it shows how hard it is to win with the teams we’ve had and not managed to do it.

“We’ve done it now and I think we can make a fist of it again next season. Since Mark Cowie and James Duthie came in, there’s been progression every season.

“We’ve reached the pinnacle this season, but hopefully we can win it again and get another chance at the play-offs.

“It’s all experience for the lads. I’m maybe coming to the tail-end of my career, but for some of the younger lads it will stand them in good stead.”