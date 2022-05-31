Strathspey boss Charlie Brown impressed with new recruit James Fraser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown hailed the ambition of new signing James Fraser.

The 20-year-old midfielder – who can also play in defence – has joined the Grantown-on-Spey side from Junior outfit Burghead Thistle on a two-year contract.

Fraser is keen to test himself in the Breedon Highland League and boss Brown is looking forward to seeing what he can do at Seafield Park.

He said: “James is a confident lad with belief in his ability. He’s a tenacious tackler and a workhorse.

“He’ll bring a physicality to our side that we’ve perhaps lacked at times.

“He’s also versatile and is able to play at centre-back or in central midfield and I think he’s a very good addition.

“He played a few games for Clach before he went to Burghead so he’s got a little bit of Highland League experience.

“James feels he’s ready to do well in the Highland League and wants to challenge himself.”

Strathspey Thistle signing hunt continues

Brown is continuing to pursue new signings and admitted he’s missed out on some players because they don’t wish to make the step up to Highland League level.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a few other players recently and we’ve missed out on them because they’re happy to stay in the North Caledonian League which has been disappointing.

“But James is one who is looking to challenge himself and prove he can play in the Highland League so we’re delighted to get him on board.

“The Highland League is a big commitment, but we’re trying to bring in the best players we can.

“Financially we’re competitive, but trying to sell the club to them has proved to be a wee bit difficult at times.

“But we’re working hard to bring players in.”