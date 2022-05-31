Strathspey boss Charlie Brown impressed with new recruit James Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown impressed with new recruit James Fraser

By Callum Law
May 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 5:50 pm
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown is thrilled to have signed James Fraser
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown is thrilled to have signed James Fraser

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown hailed the ambition of new signing James Fraser.

The 20-year-old midfielder – who can also play in defence – has joined the Grantown-on-Spey side from Junior outfit Burghead Thistle on a two-year contract.

Fraser is keen to test himself in the Breedon Highland League and boss Brown is looking forward to seeing what he can do at Seafield Park.

He said: “James is a confident lad with belief in his ability. He’s a tenacious tackler and a workhorse.

“He’ll bring a physicality to our side that we’ve perhaps lacked at times.

“He’s also versatile and is able to play at centre-back or in central midfield and I think he’s a very good addition.

“He played a few games for Clach before he went to Burghead so he’s got a little bit of Highland League experience.

“James feels he’s ready to do well in the Highland League and wants to challenge himself.”

Strathspey Thistle signing hunt continues

Brown is continuing to pursue new signings and admitted he’s missed out on some players because they don’t wish to make the step up to Highland League level.

He added: “I’ve spoken to a few other players recently and we’ve missed out on them because they’re happy to stay in the North Caledonian League which has been disappointing.

“But James is one who is looking to challenge himself and prove he can play in the Highland League so we’re delighted to get him on board.

“The Highland League is a big commitment, but we’re trying to bring in the best players we can.

“Financially we’re competitive, but trying to sell the club to them has proved to be a wee bit difficult at times.

“But we’re working hard to bring players in.”

