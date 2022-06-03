Returning Gordon McNab believes the future’s bright for Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Returning Gordon McNab believes the future’s bright for Nairn County

By Callum Law
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Gordon McNab, right, is pleased to be back at Nairn County
Gordon McNab, right, is pleased to be back at Nairn County

The potential of Nairn County is what lured Gordon McNab back for a second spell with the club.

Midfielder McNab has penned a one-year deal with the Wee County after leaving Forres Mechanics.

The 33-year-old previously played the Station Park side between 2019 and 2021 and believes the future is bright for Nairn.

McNab said: “Ronnie Sharp has spoken before about wanting to try to push towards the top six and trying to push those teams.

“I don’t think Covid helped a lot of clubs and I know Nairn had a lot of injuries last season.

“But with these boys coming back from injury and the quality in the squad with the likes of Conor Gethins, Andrew Greig and Scott Davidson I think there is the potential to push towards the top six.”

As well as Nairn and Forres, McNab has also turned out for Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle, Huntly, Rothes and Wick Academy in the Breedon Highland League.

He was part of the Forres squad which won the league in 2012 and remains driven to lift more silverware.

McNab added: “The aim of any player is to try to win things and I’m no different.

“It’s not just about ability you need to have the drive and ambition to have success whether it’s in leagues or cups.

“I think the boys at Nairn have got that drive and hunger to do well.

“It’s one of the reasons I came back to Nairn because I feel there is a lot of potential and we can push to have success.”

Challenging campaign

Last season at Forres wasn’t one of McNab’s best. A tendonitis problem hampered his ability to play for the Can-Cans, who finished the campaign 12th in the table.

He said: “It was a bit of a challenging time at Forres because there were a lot of changes over the course of the season.

“And personally I picked up a niggling injury which impacted me for the whole season really.

“It got to the point where I needed to take some time away from football to allow my foot to recover.

“The first game I played for Forres last season after it I thought ‘there’s something up with my foot.’

“It’s not one of these things where you can’t just give it a week and it will get better, I needed to give it some time.

“Early in the season we were also quite tight for numbers so I was trying to play through it.

“But now that I’ve given it some time I feel a lot better and I’m looking forward to pre-season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]