Returning Gordon McNab believes the future’s bright for Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The potential of Nairn County is what lured Gordon McNab back for a second spell with the club.

Midfielder McNab has penned a one-year deal with the Wee County after leaving Forres Mechanics.

The 33-year-old previously played the Station Park side between 2019 and 2021 and believes the future is bright for Nairn.

McNab said: “Ronnie Sharp has spoken before about wanting to try to push towards the top six and trying to push those teams.

“I don’t think Covid helped a lot of clubs and I know Nairn had a lot of injuries last season.

“But with these boys coming back from injury and the quality in the squad with the likes of Conor Gethins, Andrew Greig and Scott Davidson I think there is the potential to push towards the top six.”

✍️We have completed our first signing of the close season with the return of midfielder, Gordy McNab.https://t.co/LcDHGdX5cT pic.twitter.com/JhaHJRimyu — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 1, 2022

As well as Nairn and Forres, McNab has also turned out for Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle, Huntly, Rothes and Wick Academy in the Breedon Highland League.

He was part of the Forres squad which won the league in 2012 and remains driven to lift more silverware.

McNab added: “The aim of any player is to try to win things and I’m no different.

“It’s not just about ability you need to have the drive and ambition to have success whether it’s in leagues or cups.

“I think the boys at Nairn have got that drive and hunger to do well.

“It’s one of the reasons I came back to Nairn because I feel there is a lot of potential and we can push to have success.”

Challenging campaign

Last season at Forres wasn’t one of McNab’s best. A tendonitis problem hampered his ability to play for the Can-Cans, who finished the campaign 12th in the table.

He said: “It was a bit of a challenging time at Forres because there were a lot of changes over the course of the season.

“And personally I picked up a niggling injury which impacted me for the whole season really.

“It got to the point where I needed to take some time away from football to allow my foot to recover.

“The first game I played for Forres last season after it I thought ‘there’s something up with my foot.’

“It’s not one of these things where you can’t just give it a week and it will get better, I needed to give it some time.

“Early in the season we were also quite tight for numbers so I was trying to play through it.

“But now that I’ve given it some time I feel a lot better and I’m looking forward to pre-season.”