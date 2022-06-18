Highland League: Inverurie Locos sign former Aberdeen goalkeeper Jamie Shingler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos have signed young goalkeeper Jamie Shingler, who was recently released from Aberdeen.

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 tomorrow, has signed a three-year deal with the Highland League club.

He spent time on loan in the Highland League with Keith last season, before being released by the Dons earlier this summer.

Inverurie manager, Richard Hastings said: “We are delighted to have secured Jamie’s signature, he’s a talented young goalkeeper who, through AFC, has had a good grounding in the game.

“When our GK Coach John Farquhar brought Jamie to my attention, and subsequently to pre-season training shortly thereafter, it was clear to see he has the attributes we specifically look for in this department, and so moved quickly to make him a further addition to our squad.”

Shingler becomes Inverurie’s fourth summer signing, alongside Garry Woods, Logan Johnstone and Fergus Alberts.