Goalkeeper Cameron Farquhar returns to Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have brought Cameron Farquhar back to the club.

The goalkeeper has penned a two-year contract with the Coasters after returning to the area following four years in Glasgow.

Farquhar was previously at Grant Park before his move to the central belt and boss Russell is looking forward to working with him again.

He said: “It’s great to have Cameron back at the club, he showed a lot of promise when Iain MacRae was manager and I was a coach.

“Then he went away to university which was a blow to us, but it’s great he’s back.

“He knows everyone at the club and gets on with everyone.

“Cameron knows what’s expected of him and hopefully he can do well for us over the next couple of years.”

Russell remains on the hunt for more new signings this summer, but he has also been assessing players from Lossiemouth’s youth set-up during pre-season.

He added: “We’ve had three of the lads from our Under-18s in doing pre-season with us and they’ve done really well and impressed us.

“It’s important that we look to our youth system and try to bring players through into the first team.”