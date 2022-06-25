Buckie’s Sam Pugh relishing the test of facing Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle’s Sam Pugh is looking forward to testing himself against Aberdeen.

The Jags face the Dons at Victoria Park today (3pm kick-off) for manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial.

This game is Aberdeen’s only fixture before they fly to Spain next week for a training camp and as a result it’s expected manager Jim Goodwin will field a strong team against Buckie.

Thistle midfielder Pugh is looking forward to pitting his wits against top flight opposition.

He said: “It’s always a good experience getting to play against a full-time side.

“We’re realistic, we know it’ll be difficult. They’re in the top tier of Scottish football, so we know they’ll be a real test.

“It’s our first game of the new season, so we’ve got to enjoy it.

“If we make it difficult for them and stay in the game I’m sure we’ll enjoy it as much as we can.”

Buckie enjoyed a good season last term, but finished without silverware.

They ended up three points behind Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh and lost to Brora Rangers in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Pugh is pleased to be back in action and is also looking forward to playing alongside summer signings Tom MacLennan, Cohen Ramsay, Joe McCabe, Ryan Fyffe and Balint Demus.

He added: “I’m delighted to be back. Although last year was a strong year, we ended up empty-handed.

“So it was good to return and get back after it again. We’ve also got some new faces which is nice to see.”

Manager deserves recognition

Pugh is also pleased to see his manager being honoured with a testimonial.

As a player and manager Stewart has spent 14 years with Buckie and helped the Moray club win three Highland League titles.

Pugh joined the Jags two years ago and has enjoyed working under Stewart.

He also expects the Buckie supporters to turn out in good numbers to celebrate Stewart’s service to the club.

Pugh said: “The manager’s honest, and that’s exactly what you want from your manager.

“He’s ambitious and with that he’s always trying to help everyone improve and become better.

“I know the fans will turn out. The support that we receive as a club is brilliant, and appreciated by everyone involved.

“To be based in Aberdeen and have a testimonial at Buckie, shows his commitment to the club, and I know the fans will recognise that.”