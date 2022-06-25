Buckie’s Sam Pugh relishing the test of facing Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie’s Sam Pugh relishing the test of facing Aberdeen

By Callum Law
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie's Sam Pugh, left, is looking forward to taking on Aberdeen in Graeme Stewart's testimonial
Buckie's Sam Pugh, left, is looking forward to taking on Aberdeen in Graeme Stewart's testimonial

Buckie Thistle’s Sam Pugh is looking forward to testing himself against Aberdeen.

The Jags face the Dons at Victoria Park today (3pm kick-off) for manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial.

This game is Aberdeen’s only fixture before they fly to Spain next week for a training camp and as a result it’s expected manager Jim Goodwin will field a strong team against Buckie.

Thistle midfielder Pugh is looking forward to pitting his wits against top flight opposition.

He said: “It’s always a good experience getting to play against a full-time side.

“We’re realistic, we know it’ll be difficult. They’re in the top tier of Scottish football, so we know they’ll be a real test.

“It’s our first game of the new season, so we’ve got to enjoy it.

“If we make it difficult for them and stay in the game I’m sure we’ll enjoy it as much as we can.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is expected to field a strong side against Buckie Thistle

Buckie enjoyed a good season last term, but finished without silverware.

They ended up three points behind Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh and lost to Brora Rangers in the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Pugh is pleased to be back in action and is also looking forward to playing alongside summer signings Tom MacLennan, Cohen Ramsay, Joe McCabe, Ryan Fyffe and Balint Demus.

He added: “I’m delighted to be back. Although last year was a strong year, we ended up empty-handed.

“So it was good to return and get back after it again. We’ve also got some new faces which is nice to see.”

Manager deserves recognition

Pugh is also pleased to see his manager being honoured with a testimonial.

As a player and manager Stewart has spent 14 years with Buckie and helped the Moray club win three Highland League titles.

Pugh joined the Jags two years ago and has enjoyed working under Stewart.

He also expects the Buckie supporters to turn out in good numbers to celebrate Stewart’s service to the club.

Pugh said: “The manager’s honest, and that’s exactly what you want from your manager.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is receiving a testimonial

“He’s ambitious and with that he’s always trying to help everyone improve and become better.

“I know the fans will turn out. The support that we receive as a club is brilliant, and appreciated by everyone involved.

“To be based in Aberdeen and have a testimonial at Buckie, shows his commitment to the club, and I know the fans will recognise that.”

