Ryan Fyffe enjoying life at new club Buckie Thistle

Ryan Fyffe has relished his start to life as a Buckie Thistle player.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Jags after leaving Inverness Caley Thistle at the end of last season.

Fyffe has started two of Buckie’s three Premier Sports Cup group C ties.

The opportunity to play in these games and the scope to challenge for the Breedon Highland League title were among his reasons for wanting to move to Victoria Park.

Fyffe said: “It’s been really good since joining Buckie. I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“I’ve played quite a lot of minutes so far, which has been a slight surprise – to be thrown straight in – but has also been good.

“Hopefully that continues, because it’s been enjoyable so far.

“The reason I wanted to come to Buckie is because of games like these.

“Buckie finished second in the league last season and I think this season we’ve got a great chance to try to win the league.”

Cup campaign can end on a high

Buckie finish their League Cup campaign tonight when they take on League Two outfit East Fife.

Graeme Stewart’s charges already have one point on the board in the section following their draw with Ross County.

As a result, Fyffe sees no reason why they can’t get another result to remember this evening.

He added: “East Fife drew with Alloa, so we know they’ll be a good side.

“But to be fair we showed what we could do getting a draw against Ross County and I think we should go down there with confidence and believe we can get the win.”

At the weekend, Buckie were defeated 4-1 by Alloa Athletic at Victoria Park.

Although the scoreline may look one-sided, the Jags controlled the game for long spells and Fyffe was pleased with parts of the display.

He said: “I think the score was probably a bit harsh on us on Saturday.

“I felt we were the better team for a lot of the game and we had a lot of good possession.

“But defensively we could have done better, but I felt we controlled a lot of the game.

“We’re disappointed with the result, but I felt there were some good aspects to our performance.”