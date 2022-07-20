Forres boss Steven MacDonald happy with recruitment after Lucas Davidson signs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased with his summer recruitment ahead of the Breedon Highland League season getting under way.

The Can-Cans signed 20-year-old midfielder Lucas Davidson from Buckie Thistle this week having already brought in Andrew Skinner, Robert Donaldson, Callum Murray and Ben Barron.

Forres start the season with a trip to Grantown-on-Spey to face Strathspey Thistle.

Boss MacDonald said: “We did things quite early and we were quite organised but you always want a couple more if you can get them.

“Hopefully we might manage to get another couple of guys in on loan and that would make the squad complete.

“We’ve got cover in most areas which we didn’t have last season so hopefully that will help us.”

On his latest signing Davidson, MacDonald added: “Graeme Stewart (Buckie manager) was great with us and said to have a look at him in pre-season and that it would be good for him to get back playing at this level.

✍️ SIGNING NEWS ✍️ Forres Mechanics are delighted to announce the signing of ex-Ross County FC and Buckie Thistle FC midfielder Lucas Davidson on a two year deal. Welcome to Mosset Park Lucas 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UswG4ksXMz — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) July 19, 2022

“Lucas has done pre-season with us and hasn’t missed a session, he’s shown a great attitude.

“We’ve been building up his fitness and we’ve tried him in a couple of different positions.

“Lucas has done very well for us in pre-season and we managed to sort out a deal with Buckie for us to get him permanently.

“Hopefully that will work out well and Lucas can push for a place in our team.

“He’s still a young player who is maturing and hopefully he can push on with ourselves.”