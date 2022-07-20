Forres boss Steven MacDonald happy with recruitment after Lucas Davidson signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League

Forres boss Steven MacDonald happy with recruitment after Lucas Davidson signs

By Callum Law
July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 5:13 pm

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has been pleased with the summer signings he's made

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased with his summer recruitment ahead of the Breedon Highland League season getting under way.

The Can-Cans signed 20-year-old midfielder Lucas Davidson from Buckie Thistle this week having already brought in Andrew Skinner, Robert Donaldson, Callum Murray and Ben Barron.

Forres start the season with a trip to Grantown-on-Spey to face Strathspey Thistle.

Boss MacDonald said: “We did things quite early and we were quite organised but you always want a couple more if you can get them.

“Hopefully we might manage to get another couple of guys in on loan and that would make the squad complete.

“We’ve got cover in most areas which we didn’t have last season so hopefully that will help us.”

On his latest signing Davidson, MacDonald added: “Graeme Stewart (Buckie manager) was great with us and said to have a look at him in pre-season and that it would be good for him to get back playing at this level.

“Lucas has done pre-season with us and hasn’t missed a session, he’s shown a great attitude.

“We’ve been building up his fitness and we’ve tried him in a couple of different positions.

“Lucas has done very well for us in pre-season and we managed to sort out a deal with Buckie for us to get him permanently.

“Hopefully that will work out well and Lucas can push for a place in our team.

“He’s still a young player who is maturing and hopefully he can push on with ourselves.”

