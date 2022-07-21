Darren Brew joins Strathspey and Inverurie duo sign extensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle have signed midfielder Darren Brew on loan from Fort William with the option to make the transfer permanent.

The Englishman arrived at Claggan Park last summer and was a consistent performer for Fort despite their relegation from the Breedon Highland League at the end of last season.

Brew could make his Strathspey debut on Saturday when the Grantown Jags face Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park.

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have secured defender Thomas Reid and midfielder Matthew Petermann on extended contracts until the summer of 2025.

Reid has made 60 appearances for the Railwaymen while Petermann scored on his debut for the Garioch outfit last September against Fort William.

The Football Club can tonight confirm that two players have signed lengthened contracts. Popular defender Thomas Reid & the teenager Matthew Petermann have both committed to the Club until at least the summer of 2025. Tam has played sixty…https://t.co/OIYGjYSlxq 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/mCGFOdZdIz — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) July 21, 2022

Manager Richard Hastings said: “We are delighted to have extended Thomas’s contract to 2025.

“Throughout my time in charge he has shown how professional and hard working he is and we believe there’s a lot more to come from him on the pitch this season and beyond.

“Thomas loves the club and you can see he’s proud to wear the colours and fight for the cause.

“We are delighted to have made Matthew, yet another product of our youth system, a member of our first team squad.

“A big thanks to our youth coaches for helping with his development and now Matthew has a great opportunity to take his game to another level.

“He is a very dynamic and tricky wide player who can excite and change games so we are equally excited to work with him and see the impact he can have in the Highland League.”