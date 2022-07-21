Darren Brew joins Strathspey and Inverurie duo sign extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Darren Brew joins Strathspey and Inverurie duo sign extensions

By Callum Law
July 21, 2022, 8:58 pm
Darren Brew is back in the Highland League with Strathspey Thistle
Darren Brew is back in the Highland League with Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle have signed midfielder Darren Brew on loan from Fort William with the option to make the transfer permanent.

The Englishman arrived at Claggan Park last summer and was a consistent performer for Fort despite their relegation from the Breedon Highland League at the end of last season.

Brew could make his Strathspey debut on Saturday when the Grantown Jags face Forres Mechanics at Seafield Park.

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have secured defender Thomas Reid and midfielder Matthew Petermann on extended contracts until the summer of 2025.

Reid has made 60 appearances for the Railwaymen while Petermann scored on his debut for the Garioch outfit last September against Fort William.

Manager Richard Hastings said: “We are delighted to have extended Thomas’s contract to 2025.

“Throughout my time in charge he has shown how professional and hard working he is and we believe there’s a lot more to come from him on the pitch this season and beyond.

“Thomas loves the club and you can see he’s proud to wear the colours and fight for the cause.

“We are delighted to have made Matthew, yet another product of our youth system, a member of our first team squad.

“A big thanks to our youth coaches for helping with his development and now Matthew has a great opportunity to take his game to another level.

“He is a very dynamic and tricky wide player who can excite and change games so we are equally excited to work with him and see the impact he can have in the Highland League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal