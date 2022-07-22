WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – each club’s prospects ahead of big kick-off, plus our TWO highlights games revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League Weekly is back for the 2022/23 season – and today we bring you our first-ever Friday preview show, which comes ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off.

Watch as Ryan Cryle, Callum Law and Paul Third sit down and look ahead to the first round of matches, as well as exploring some of the signings made by each Breedon Highland League club over the summer break and the teams’ prospects going into the new campaign.

A key feature of the new Friday lunchtime preview show above – which you can watch each week without being a Press and Journal subscriber – is it will reveal which matches from the Saturday card we’ve picked to send our Highland League Weekly cameras to over the weekend.

Return for Monday’s main highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

This coming Monday, we’ll have highlights and reaction from promoted Banks o’ Dee’s Highland League debut at home to Nairn County.

We’ll also have highlights as last season’s champions Fraserburgh receive the flag and get their title defence under way against Deveronvale at Bellslea.

We’ll always have highlights of at least TWO matches after every weekend, plus a variety of features, including our new quickfire questions segment and the return of the regular fans’ panel – so please tune in to the main episode each week from this Monday.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

❤️️🏟 Magnificent this from @PJ_KElrick A bird's eye view of all 18 @ScottishHFL grounds… pic.twitter.com/KCmM4oHLfU — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) July 20, 2022

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Tuesday morning during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.