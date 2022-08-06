Highland League: Inverurie Locos thrash 10-man Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Inverurie Locos thrash 10-man Rothes

By Callum Law
August 6, 2022, 4:47 pm
Matthew Petermann, right, celebrates with his Inverurie Locos team-mates after scoring their third goal against Rothes
Matthew Petermann, right, celebrates with his Inverurie Locos team-mates after scoring their third goal against Rothes

Inverurie Locos thumped Rothes 5-0 at Mackessack Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders finished fifth last term with the Railwaymen seventh and while a close encounter was anticipated the visitors were dominant.

In an action-packed first 20 minutes Inverurie struck three times to take complete control of the game with Garry Wood, Robert Ward and Matthew Petermann all on target.

In the second period Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy was sent off and Calum Dingwall and Logan Johnstone added to the score for Locos whilWood missed a penalty.

Early salvo gives visitors the edge

It was the hosts who had the first effort on goal in the second minute with Steven Mackay’s strike from 20 yards held by goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Locos opened the scoring on eight minutes with their first foray forward. The visitors packed the six-yard box for Dingwall’s left-wing corner and his delivery to the front post was flicked in by Wood.

In response for the Speysiders Mackay set up Gregg Main for a shot from the edge of the box with the deflected effort blocked by Reid’s legs.

After quarter of an hour Ward danced in from the left flank and stung the palms of Rothes goalkeeper McCarthy from 25 yards.

Garry Wood, number nine, scores Inverurie’s first goal against Rothes

Seconds later Wood found Ward on the left again and he jinked inside to the edge of the box before unleashing a right-footed shot which beat McCarthy.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 when Lloyd Robertson surged from midfield and with the Speysiders’ defence exposed he teed up Petermann inside the area and he side-footed beyond McCarthy.

Petermann had another effort tipped behind by McCarthy in the 26th minute when Rothes failed to clear a Dingwall free-kick.

At the other Reid did well to hold a free-kick from Mackay and shortly before half-time they were inches away from pulling a goal back.

Main’s corner was dropped by Reid but Bruce Milne’s flick towards goal dropped onto the roof of the net.

Hosts down to 10

Things got worse for Rothes seven minutes into the second half with McCarthy sent off for handling outside the box.

Reid’s long clearance had released Ward in behind the home defence and custodian misjudged the bounce of the ball and after realising it was going to sail over his head McCarthy handled and referee Darren Munro brandished the red card.

There was no question about outcome of the contest, but Inverurie were keen to add more goals and they did on 58 minutes when Dingwall found the bottom left corner from 12 yards with a fine left-footed shot.

Midway through the second period it was only the fingertips of sub goalkeeper Iain Mackenzie that denied Locos a fifth, then the Garioch side handed a debut to new signing Taylor Thain.

Steven Mackay of Rothes, centre, tries to evade Thomas Reid, left, and Mark Souter of Inverurie Locos

In the 72 minute Wood had a great chance to get his second and Inverurie’s fifth when Ward was tripped inside the area by McRitchie.

After ref Munro pointed to the spot Wood cracked the penalty against the crossbar.

With two minutes left things got even better for Inverurie with Wood’s cross from the right headed in at the back post by Johnstone.

