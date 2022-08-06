Highland League: Inverurie Locos thrash 10-man Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos thumped Rothes 5-0 at Mackessack Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders finished fifth last term with the Railwaymen seventh and while a close encounter was anticipated the visitors were dominant.

In an action-packed first 20 minutes Inverurie struck three times to take complete control of the game with Garry Wood, Robert Ward and Matthew Petermann all on target.

In the second period Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy was sent off and Calum Dingwall and Logan Johnstone added to the score for Locos whilWood missed a penalty.

Early salvo gives visitors the edge

It was the hosts who had the first effort on goal in the second minute with Steven Mackay’s strike from 20 yards held by goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Locos opened the scoring on eight minutes with their first foray forward. The visitors packed the six-yard box for Dingwall’s left-wing corner and his delivery to the front post was flicked in by Wood.

In response for the Speysiders Mackay set up Gregg Main for a shot from the edge of the box with the deflected effort blocked by Reid’s legs.

After quarter of an hour Ward danced in from the left flank and stung the palms of Rothes goalkeeper McCarthy from 25 yards.

Seconds later Wood found Ward on the left again and he jinked inside to the edge of the box before unleashing a right-footed shot which beat McCarthy.

Three minutes later it was 3-0 when Lloyd Robertson surged from midfield and with the Speysiders’ defence exposed he teed up Petermann inside the area and he side-footed beyond McCarthy.

Petermann had another effort tipped behind by McCarthy in the 26th minute when Rothes failed to clear a Dingwall free-kick.

At the other Reid did well to hold a free-kick from Mackay and shortly before half-time they were inches away from pulling a goal back.

Main’s corner was dropped by Reid but Bruce Milne’s flick towards goal dropped onto the roof of the net.

Hosts down to 10

Things got worse for Rothes seven minutes into the second half with McCarthy sent off for handling outside the box.

Reid’s long clearance had released Ward in behind the home defence and custodian misjudged the bounce of the ball and after realising it was going to sail over his head McCarthy handled and referee Darren Munro brandished the red card.

There was no question about outcome of the contest, but Inverurie were keen to add more goals and they did on 58 minutes when Dingwall found the bottom left corner from 12 yards with a fine left-footed shot.

Midway through the second period it was only the fingertips of sub goalkeeper Iain Mackenzie that denied Locos a fifth, then the Garioch side handed a debut to new signing Taylor Thain.

In the 72 minute Wood had a great chance to get his second and Inverurie’s fifth when Ward was tripped inside the area by McRitchie.

After ref Munro pointed to the spot Wood cracked the penalty against the crossbar.

With two minutes left things got even better for Inverurie with Wood’s cross from the right headed in at the back post by Johnstone.