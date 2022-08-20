Brora Rangers’ Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ally MacDonald hopes to keep a couple of his former team-mates quiet when Brora Rangers face Rothes.

The Cattachs make the trip to Mackessack Park having won four out of four in the Breedon Highland League.

In attack for the Speysiders are likely to be ex-Brora forwards Greg Morrison and Steven Mackay – who also managed the Dudgeon Park club for three years.

Defender MacDonald knows all about their quality, and said: “We expect a tough game against Rothes and in the final third we know Steven and Greg particularly well.

“We know the dangers they possess. It will be good to see Steven playing again and I’m sure he’ll be excited to play against his old team.

“Having played with both of them, we know what to expect from them and hopefully that can allow us to keep them quiet.

“You’re mates with these guys, but on the pitch you’re competitors.

“We’re all professional and there to do a job for our teams, but after the game it’s always good to catch up.”

Meanwhile, Morrison believes Rothes showed what they are capable of when defeating League Two Elgin City in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek.

He’s hoping for a similar outcome today, and added: “Brora have been pretty dominant so far this season, not losing a game.

“It will be a tough test and it will be a big ask for us, but we’ve proved against Elgin we should be more than capable of giving them a game.

“We are still a strong and capable side. We should be much higher up the league than where we are (14th).”