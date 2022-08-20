Brora Rangers’ Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers’ Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash

By Callum Law
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora's Ally MacDonald expects a difficult game against a Rothes side which contains some former team-mates
Brora's Ally MacDonald expects a difficult game against a Rothes side which contains some former team-mates

Ally MacDonald hopes to keep a couple of his former team-mates quiet when Brora Rangers face Rothes.

The Cattachs make the trip to Mackessack Park having won four out of four in the Breedon Highland League.

In attack for the Speysiders are likely to be ex-Brora forwards Greg Morrison and Steven Mackay – who also managed the Dudgeon Park club for three years.

Defender MacDonald knows all about their quality, and said: “We expect a tough game against Rothes and in the final third we know Steven and Greg particularly well.

“We know the dangers they possess. It will be good to see Steven playing again and I’m sure he’ll be excited to play against his old team.

“Having played with both of them, we know what to expect from them and hopefully that can allow us to keep them quiet.

Greg Morrison, left, believes Rothes can beat Brora

“You’re mates with these guys, but on the pitch you’re competitors.

“We’re all professional and there to do a job for our teams, but after the game it’s always good to catch up.”

Meanwhile, Morrison believes Rothes showed what they are capable of when defeating League Two Elgin City in the North of Scotland Cup in midweek.

He’s hoping for a similar outcome today, and added: “Brora have been pretty dominant so far this season, not losing a game.

“It will be a tough test and it will be a big ask for us, but we’ve proved against Elgin we should be more than capable of giving them a game.

“We are still a strong and capable side. We should be much higher up the league than where we are (14th).”

WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the Highland League Weekly Friday preview

