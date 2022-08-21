Both bosses unhappy as spoils are shared between Inverurie and Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Both bosses unhappy as spoils are shared between Inverurie and Formartine

By Reporter
August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald looks on as team-after team-mate Ryan Spink's own goal put Inverurie ahead.
Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald looks on as team-after team-mate Ryan Spink's own goal put Inverurie ahead.

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings urged his side to get back to basics after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Formartine United at Harlaw Park.

Having watched his side take Fraserburgh the distance in their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final in midweek before losing on penalties Locos boss Hastings believes performance levels dipped on Saturday.

He said:  “You get yourselves in front and try to see out the game but we lost a goal through a long throw in.

“On the whole, it’s not a game we’re particularly happy with. The players need to take responsibility, go back to basics

“Too many players were off their game, we wanted to kick on from the Fraserburgh display, we were unlucky to lose on penalties.”

Game of few chances at Harlaw

The goals came near the start and end of the second half but fans of the sides had little else to shout about.

Tyler Mykyta was the main visiting threat in the opening half and went close twice with a shot and a free kick.

For Locos, young winger Jay Halliday showed good ball control and saw his shot deflect over for a corner.

Mark Souter of Inverurie on the attack.

Five minutes after the restart an unfortunate own goal by Ryan Spink put Locos ahead.

A testing cross came in from the left, the left back stuck out a leg to try and clear but the force was too strong for Ewan MacDonald to keep the ball out.

Seven minutes from the end Julian Wade got the final touch in a crowded box following a long throw in to haul United level.

Formartine pushed hard for a late winner with Andy Reid making some fine saves to ensure Locos claimed a point.

Julian Wade, right, celebrates his equaliser for Formartine.

United boss Stuart Anderson had mixed feelings about the result.

He said: “I would’ve taken a point before the game but I was a bit frustrated given the chances we had to take full points near the end.

“The positive is we came to Harlaw Park and stood up to the challenge Locos posed. They are a really good side.

“I’m happy with some of the individual performances. Sometimes you get a bit if inconsistency with younger player players but we’ve not had it so far.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save while Andy Reid pulled off two point blank saves late on. It was two competitive teams, a good battle but maybe not so much a good watch. I enjoyed it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success
Nairn County v Deveronvale Nairn coach, Ronnie Sharp
Nairn and Deveronvale draw; Fraserburgh put nine past Strathspey
Brechin City's Euan Spark, centre, wins a header under pressure from Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left.
Brechin edge out Buckie in clash of Highland League heavyweights
Andrew MacAskill celebrates netting against Clach.
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill aims to make it five out of five with win…
: CR0030651 The new manager of Inverurie Locos Richard Hastings Picture by Paul Glendell 11/09/2021
Inverurie Locos' Richard Hastings seeks first home win in derby with Formartine United
23 October 2021. This is from the Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Albion Rovers. PICTURE CONTENT - Ally MacDonald of Brora
Brora Rangers' Ally MacDonald keen to keep former team-mates quiet in Rothes clash
We look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle - and the rest of the weekend's card - in our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show.
WATCH FOR FREE: A look ahead to Brechin City v Buckie Thistle on the…
0
Kyle Gordon, right, in action for Turriff United in the Highland League.
Turriff United's Kyle Gordon hoping cup hat-trick can revitalise fortunes in Highland League
East End's Connor Wood (yellow) holds off a challenge by Christon Mackie of Hall Russell. Picture by Paul Glendell
Fraserburgh add East End winger Connor Wood to their ranks
22 February 2020. Lossiemouth FC, Grant Park, Lossiemouth, IV31 6HW. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC on Saturday 22 February 2020. PICTURE CONTENT:- 3 Lossiemouth Ally Bellingham fires in an overhead.
Lossiemouth's Ally Bellingham thanks those who have donated to fundraiser for knee surgery

More from Press and Journal

Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success
Recycling centre staff with Brian Gordon's wife and daughter after finding the ashes.
Voice from beyond helps mum's ashes be returned to Thurso restaurant owner after surviving…
0