Both bosses unhappy as spoils are shared between Inverurie and Formartine

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings urged his side to get back to basics after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Formartine United at Harlaw Park.

Having watched his side take Fraserburgh the distance in their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final in midweek before losing on penalties Locos boss Hastings believes performance levels dipped on Saturday.

He said: “You get yourselves in front and try to see out the game but we lost a goal through a long throw in.

“On the whole, it’s not a game we’re particularly happy with. The players need to take responsibility, go back to basics

“Too many players were off their game, we wanted to kick on from the Fraserburgh display, we were unlucky to lose on penalties.”

Game of few chances at Harlaw

The goals came near the start and end of the second half but fans of the sides had little else to shout about.

Tyler Mykyta was the main visiting threat in the opening half and went close twice with a shot and a free kick.

For Locos, young winger Jay Halliday showed good ball control and saw his shot deflect over for a corner.

Five minutes after the restart an unfortunate own goal by Ryan Spink put Locos ahead.

A testing cross came in from the left, the left back stuck out a leg to try and clear but the force was too strong for Ewan MacDonald to keep the ball out.

Seven minutes from the end Julian Wade got the final touch in a crowded box following a long throw in to haul United level.

Formartine pushed hard for a late winner with Andy Reid making some fine saves to ensure Locos claimed a point.

United boss Stuart Anderson had mixed feelings about the result.

He said: “I would’ve taken a point before the game but I was a bit frustrated given the chances we had to take full points near the end.

“The positive is we came to Harlaw Park and stood up to the challenge Locos posed. They are a really good side.

“I’m happy with some of the individual performances. Sometimes you get a bit if inconsistency with younger player players but we’ve not had it so far.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save while Andy Reid pulled off two point blank saves late on. It was two competitive teams, a good battle but maybe not so much a good watch. I enjoyed it.”