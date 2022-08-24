Brora aim to continue perfect start against Buckie in Challenge Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brora aim to continue perfect start against Buckie in Challenge Cup

By Callum Law
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:11 am
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell hopes they can get the better of Buckie Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell wants to make it eight wins out of eight – although he admits the SPFL Trust Trophy isn’t their main priority this term.

The Cattachs travel to Victoria Park tonight to face Breedon Highland League rivals Buckie Thistle in the second round of the competition.

With five straight league victories, as well as success in the North of Scotland Cup and the Challenge Cup, Campbell hopes their good form continues.

Whoever prevails this evening will join sides from the Championship, League One, the Northern Irish Premiership and Welsh Premier League in the third round draw.

Campbell said: “We’re going OK. We’re scoring goals, but more importantly we’re not losing a lot of goals which is a big thing.

“Once you get into a winning run it becomes a habit and the same can happen if you lose a couple of games.

“I keep stressing to the boys how important it is to keep winning.

“There’s no hiding the fact that three games a week takes its toll on players, especially when you don’t have a massive squad to rotate things.

“So it can take its toll and this cup isn’t a huge priority for us this season.

“But we still go into every game looking to win regardless of the competition.

“The good thing about this cup is if you get through then there are potentially some decent ties against full-time opposition.”

Response needed from Jags

Buckie suffered their first loss of the season against Brechin on Saturday and defender Jack Murray is seeking a positive reaction.

The 22-year-old added: “It was frustrating on Saturday, I don’t think we played anywhere near our capabilities.

“Brechin dominated us and we have to dust ourselves down and go again.

Jack Murray, left, says Buckie will need to be better against Brora.

“It’s another tough week playing Brora and then Inverurie on Saturday in the league.

“It’s relentless, but after a defeat you want a game straight away and we’ve got that.

“For us as players it’s a test and we need a reaction after Saturday.

“This competition is almost a free hit for us, but we want see how far we can go and try to turn in good performances.”

McHattie loving life at Brechin

Meanwhile, Brechin are also in Challenge Cup action when Stirling Albion visit Glebe Park (7.45pm kick-off).

Hedgemen defender Kevin McHattie is looking forward to the test of playing a League Two side.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle and Hearts defender has also spoken about the enjoyment he gets playing for Brechin.

The 29-year-old joined the Angus club last year, having been troubled by injuries in recent times.

McHattie said: “It will be a tough game, but it’s one we’re all looking forward to.

“Hopefully we can pick up the win.

“The Challenge Cup gives us a chance to test ourselves against teams from leagues above.

Kevin McHattie of Brechin City is looking forward to facing Stirling Albion.

“We’d like to put on a show and show that we can compete with teams like Stirling Albion.

“I’m loving it at Brechin. I’ve had injuries in the past, but going part-time has helped me massively.

“Training every day isn’t something I think I could do now.

“I had to get two hip operations before I came here. When I spoke to the surgeon he said playing football would affect me.

“So going part-time has helped me and I’m really enjoying it.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United

