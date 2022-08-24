Lossiemouth clock up third straight win with 4-2 triumph over Strathspey Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth made it three straight victories after defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-2 at Grant Park.

The Coasters went into the match high in confidence, after following up last Wednesday’s North of Scotland Cup triumph over Forres Mechanics with a 2-1 league win over Wick Academy at the weekend.

It was Strathspey who were first to apply early pressure though, with Owen Loveland and Jack Davison both off target with strikes from distance.

Lossie’s first opportunity came on 10 minutes, when Ross Archibald flicked an effort over from close-range after being picked out from a throw-in.

The home side did not have long to wait until their breakthrough however, as they took the lead just three minutes later. Ryan Farquhar’s delivery from the right drifted all the way to the far post, where Liam Archibald was on hand to nod home.

Lossie were unable to build on their lead, with the Jags steadily creeping their way back into the game. Charlie Brown’s men levelled on 28 minutes, when an Owen Patterson free-kick was knocked across goal by Jack Gilliland, setting up Loveland to fire into the roof of the net from close-range.

Patterson, a new arrival from Forres Mechanics, was causing problems with his set-pieces, with a menacing corner forcing Lossie goalkeeper Logan Ross to tip over on 35 minutes.

The Coasters had the final opportunity of the first half, with Elliot striking narrowly over from the edge of the box.

Strathspey started the second half promisingly, with Liam Taylor forcing an excellent outstretched save from Ross after the ball broke kindly for him inside the box.

Lossie regained their lead on 51 minutes however. It followed a neat move down the right flank, with Ross Morrison threading Ross Archibald in behind the Jags defence, before he cut the ball back for Elliot to slot home.

Elliot tested Kelly with a free-kick moments later as Lossie pushed for a third goal, however it arrived after the hour mark.

Running back towards his own goal under pressure from Elliot, on-loan Elgin City midfielder Loveland lifted the ball over the head of the onrushing Kelly, with Ross Archibald reacting fastest to knock home on the goalline.

Lossie looked comfortable, however the Jags grabbed a lifeline on 78 minutes. After Joe Cuthbert had forced the ball towards goal, it broke for Taylor to scramble past Ross from close-range.

Strathspey pushed for a leveller, with Loveland striking wide from the edge of the box.

Lossie sealed the points in stoppage time, with Baylee Campbell latching on to a long kick upfield by Ross before rifling home.