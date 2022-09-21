WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Meet The Chuff-Chuffs: Inverurie Locos super-fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Meet The Chuff-Chuffs: Inverurie Locos super-fans

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 21, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 12:08 pm

On Monday’s episode, Highland League Weekly met The Chuff-Chuffs – the Inverurie Locos fans’ group who are well-kent faces at grounds all over the north – and you can watch the standalone feature now.

Ryan Cryle went to Foxlane Garden Centre, Westhill, recently to see the trio’s bothy which doubles as a shrine to the Harlaw Park outfit.

We found out how The Chuff-Chuffs started following Inverurie, why they continue providing noisy backing to Locos everywhere they go, and we also hear about some of their best moments and favourite players from over the seasons.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly episode features a behind-the-scenes at Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie between Deveronvale and East Kilbride.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Ryan Cryle analyse the rest of the weekend cup clashes.

As well as the interview with the Chuff-Chuffs, this Monday’s episode also features another instalment of Quickfire Questions – this week with Buckie Thistle centre-back Sam Morrison.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Tuesday morning during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League. You’ll also receive a second weekly email alerting you to Friday’s preview show.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

 

Tags

Tags

