Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora attacker Andrew Macrae is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh
Brora attacker Andrew Macrae is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh

Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishes the banter with Fraserburgh supporters, but hopes to keep them quiet at Bellslea today.

The third-placed Cattachs take on the champions, who are currently fifth in the Breedon Highland League, this afternoon.

Macrae is usually a target for opposition fans, but is looking forward to visiting the Broch.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s never an easy game going to Bellslea and the games between the sides are usually close.

“I enjoy playing at Fraserburgh because the supporters turn up in numbers and they’re pretty vocal.

“I have a bit of craic with them from time to time and usually get called some unprintable names.

“Fraserburgh and Buckie are probably the biggest supported teams in the league and personally I prefer to play in front of bigger crowds.

“If they’re giving me a bit of stick it’s motivation and if you can score and silence the crowd it’s always good.”

Brora are only three points behind table-toppers Brechin City, but even at this stage of the campaign Macrae feels there’s a lot riding on this fixture.

He added: “It does feel like a game we need to get something out of. We want to win, but depending on how the game goes sometimes a point can be a good result.

“Fraserburgh’s a tough place to go and if we can get something out of the game then that would be a decent result.

“We want to win the game, but as a minimum it’s important we don’t get beat.”

Broch don’t want to spill more points

Fraserburgh are six points off the summit, but striker Paul Campbell is remaining upbeat, although he expects a difficult encounter this afternoon.

The 29-year-old said: “With the standard of the teams at the top of the league you don’t want to be dropping too many points.

“When you look at the table we’re six points behind Brechin so we don’t want to let that gap get any bigger.

Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell expects a tricky game against Brora

“We’ll be trying to get three points against Brora, but it’s a long season and I think there will be times when teams drop points because there’s a lot of quality in the league.

“Whatever the result of this game it’s all to play for, but we’re certainly keen to pick up three points at home.

“You can see the quality Brora have and I’d expect them to cause us problems and make it a tough game.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin have a full squad available for Formartine United’s visit to Grant Street Park.

The Pitmedden side are without Graeme Rodger and Daniel Park.

Ryan Stuart and Scott Thomson miss Lossiemouth’s Grant Park clash with Huntly and Ross Elliott is doubtful, but Scott Miller and Lewis McAndrew return.

Injury rules out Max Berton, Zander Jack, Alex Thoirs, Liam MacDonald and Colin Charlesworth for the Black and Golds with Ross Still suspended.

Andrew Watt is Turriff United’s only absentee for their meeting with Deveronvale. Aaron Hamilton and Jamie Tinnock are out for the Banffers.

Michael McCallum returns for Strathspey Thistle, who face an Inverurie side deprived of Sam Burnett and Nathan Meres.

Wick Academy have Jack Henry back but Joe Anderson, Sean Munro, Alan Farquhar, David Allan and Brandon Sinclair are missing.

Rothes make the trip to Mackessack Park without Gary Kerr, Gregg Main, Kyle Whyte and Aidan Wilson. Bruce Milne, Steven Mackay and Allen Mackenzie are doubts, but Jack Maley and Michael Finnis return.

