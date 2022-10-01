Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory

By Callum Law
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh's players celebrate winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hopes Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory can kickstart their season.

The Broch defeated Formartine United 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Haughs, Turriff.

The Breedon Highland League champions are sitting sixth in the league and boss Cowie hasn’t been entirely happy with recent displays.

But he was thrilled to pick up the Shire Cup for the third time in four seasons and for the fourth time in his seven-year reign as Bellslea boss.

Cowie said: “I’m not interested in what trophy it is or how we get there, the game’s about winning and you do your utmost to win trophies and get as high up the table as you can.

Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour, number 21, is mobbed by his team-mates after the Broch’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup victory on penalties

“I’m just as excited with this as the first one, I love being involved in them.

“Penalties are a lottery and football’s about winning and losing, if I lose a cup final I’ll just have to accept it, but occasions like this when you see the families here all smiling with Broch players that’s what it’s about.

“For players you count medals at the end of the day and I’m delighted for everyone.

“Hopefully that kicks our season on and we can take the momentum forward.”

Barbour grasped his chance

Goalkeeper Joe Barbour was Fraserburgh’s shoot-out hero saving two penalties. 

The custodian has largely played second fiddle to Paul Leask in recent years, but with Leask away due to work commitments Barbour has grasped his chance.

Cowie added: “Joe’s worked hard and didn’t give up. He stood up to be counted and made some great saves in the shoot-out.

“His kicking is better, his decision-making is better and his shot-stopping is second to none.

“You earn your place, the guys that work hard, get on with it and try their best will get an opportunity and it’s up to them to take it.

“Joe’s got his chance and he’s grabbed it.”

United ready to bounce back

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “For the neutral it was an entertaining game.

“We shaded it first half, but second half they came on strong and our boys stood up to that.

“We’re disappointed but when you get to penalties it’s a lottery.

“It’s a sore one for our lads but we’ll take the positives out of it, it is a sign of progress.

“We need to go again because we’ve got a big couple of weeks coming up.

Formartine’s Jonny Smith, centre, is challenged by Jamie Beagrie of Fraserburgh

“The minimum that’s required and what we drive home to them is to have that hunger and desire.

“There were some good performances from us, the guys that stepped up and took the penalties I’ve been there myself and it happens.

“You’ve just got to move on from that and we go again. I was proud of the players and they’ll recover.”

