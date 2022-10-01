Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie hopes Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory can kickstart their season.

The Broch defeated Formartine United 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Haughs, Turriff.

The Breedon Highland League champions are sitting sixth in the league and boss Cowie hasn’t been entirely happy with recent displays.

But he was thrilled to pick up the Shire Cup for the third time in four seasons and for the fourth time in his seven-year reign as Bellslea boss.

Cowie said: “I’m not interested in what trophy it is or how we get there, the game’s about winning and you do your utmost to win trophies and get as high up the table as you can.

“I’m just as excited with this as the first one, I love being involved in them.

“Penalties are a lottery and football’s about winning and losing, if I lose a cup final I’ll just have to accept it, but occasions like this when you see the families here all smiling with Broch players that’s what it’s about.

“For players you count medals at the end of the day and I’m delighted for everyone.

“Hopefully that kicks our season on and we can take the momentum forward.”

Barbour grasped his chance

Goalkeeper Joe Barbour was Fraserburgh’s shoot-out hero saving two penalties.

The custodian has largely played second fiddle to Paul Leask in recent years, but with Leask away due to work commitments Barbour has grasped his chance.

Cowie added: “Joe’s worked hard and didn’t give up. He stood up to be counted and made some great saves in the shoot-out.

“His kicking is better, his decision-making is better and his shot-stopping is second to none.

“You earn your place, the guys that work hard, get on with it and try their best will get an opportunity and it’s up to them to take it.

“Joe’s got his chance and he’s grabbed it.”

United ready to bounce back

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “For the neutral it was an entertaining game.

“We shaded it first half, but second half they came on strong and our boys stood up to that.

“We’re disappointed but when you get to penalties it’s a lottery.

“It’s a sore one for our lads but we’ll take the positives out of it, it is a sign of progress.

“We need to go again because we’ve got a big couple of weeks coming up.

“The minimum that’s required and what we drive home to them is to have that hunger and desire.

“There were some good performances from us, the guys that stepped up and took the penalties I’ve been there myself and it happens.

“You’ve just got to move on from that and we go again. I was proud of the players and they’ll recover.”