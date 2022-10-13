Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is looking forward to their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Huntly after victory over Keith.

The Railwaymen progressed to the last eight courtesy of a 2-0 win at Kynoch Park.

The draw was made after the game and Inverurie will welcome Huntly to Harlaw Park on Wednesday November 16.

Boss Hastings said: “A home tie is what you’re looking for. We play Huntly in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday which will give us an idea of what they’re about.

“We know it will be a tough game, they have picked up recently and it should be an interesting tie.”

Inverurie’s win against Keith was secured courtesy of strikes from Jay Halliday and Garry Wood in the first 16 minutes.

Hastings added: “We’re pleased to get another win and keep a clean sheet which we haven’t had for a while.

“I was delighted with the way we started the game, that’s how I want us to play, on the front foot, being aggressive and pressing.

“The only thing you could add to it would be more goals, but we didn’t let the game peter out in the second half.

“We kept knocking on the door and it was pleasing to finish strongly.

“We know 2-0 can be a precarious scoreline but I felt we controlled the game.”

Fast start does the damage

The visitors started well with Wood glancing a Robert Ward cross from the left against the crossbar in the fourth minute.

The ball bounced down before being claimed by goalkeeper Kyle Irvine, but referee Lee Robertson and assistant Alan Proctor ruled it hadn’t crossed the line.

A minute later the Railwaymen did take the lead.

Wood found space on the left flank and his low centre was swept home by Halliday from 10 yards.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Inverurie doubled their lead with Wood heading home Calum Dingwall’s free-kick from the right.

Dingwall had an effort from long-range parried and Ward shot wide before half-time.

For Keith James Brownie dragged a free-kick wide and Tom Andrews shot straight at Andy Reid from 20 yards.

In the second half, Locos didn’t have to take any undue risks and they could have added to their tally in the final 10 minutes but Irvine made excellent saves to thwart Taylor Thain and Wood.

The Maroons got into some threatening areas, but too often their final ball let them down.

However, Brownie did test Reid with a drive from 25 yards in the 72nd minute but the home side were unable to mount a comeback.

Disappointment for Ewen

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We didn’t turn up in the first 30 minutes and made Inverurie look like Brazil.

“We were so far off the pace, didn’t put a challenge in, didn’t match runners and conceded two really poor goals.

“There were no positives from the first half an hour, I’ll take a bit of responsibility because I stuck with quite an aggressive set-up after our win on Saturday.

“That didn’t help us early on and once we changed shape I thought we did OK.

“In the second half our possession, work rate and desire to compete was much better but the damage was done in the first 30 minutes.”