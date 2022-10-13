Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Hastings pleased after Inverurie progress in Aberdeenshire Shield

By Callum Law
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 6:53 am
Jay Halliday, centre, celebrates scoring Inverurie Locos' first goal against Keith in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield
Jay Halliday, centre, celebrates scoring Inverurie Locos' first goal against Keith in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is looking forward to their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Huntly after victory over Keith.

The Railwaymen progressed to the last eight courtesy of a 2-0 win at Kynoch Park.

The draw was made after the game and Inverurie will welcome Huntly to Harlaw Park on Wednesday November 16.

Boss Hastings said: “A home tie is what you’re looking for. We play Huntly in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday which will give us an idea of what they’re about.

“We know it will be a tough game, they have picked up recently and it should be an interesting tie.”

Inverurie’s win against Keith was secured courtesy of strikes from Jay Halliday and Garry Wood in the first 16 minutes.

Hastings added: “We’re pleased to get another win and keep a clean sheet which we haven’t had for a while.

Garry Wood, in white, of Inverurie scores their second goal against Keith.

“I was delighted with the way we started the game, that’s how I want us to play, on the front foot, being aggressive and pressing.

“The only thing you could add to it would be more goals, but we didn’t let the game peter out in the second half.

“We kept knocking on the door and it was pleasing to finish strongly.

“We know 2-0 can be a precarious scoreline but I felt we controlled the game.”

Fast start does the damage

The visitors started well with Wood glancing a Robert Ward cross from the left against the crossbar in the fourth minute.

The ball bounced down before being claimed by goalkeeper Kyle Irvine, but referee Lee Robertson and assistant Alan Proctor ruled it hadn’t crossed the line.

A minute later the Railwaymen did take the lead.

Wood found space on the left flank and his low centre was swept home by Halliday from 10 yards.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Inverurie doubled their lead with Wood heading home Calum Dingwall’s free-kick from the right.

Keith’s Ryan Robertson, number five, seconds a header towards Inverurie’s goal.

Dingwall had an effort from long-range parried and Ward shot wide before half-time.

For Keith James Brownie dragged a free-kick wide and Tom Andrews shot straight at Andy Reid from 20 yards.

In the second half, Locos didn’t have to take any undue risks and they could have added to their tally in the final 10 minutes but Irvine made excellent saves to thwart Taylor Thain and Wood.

The Maroons got into some threatening areas, but too often their final ball let them down.

However, Brownie did test Reid with a drive from 25 yards in the 72nd minute but the home side were unable to mount a comeback.

Disappointment for Ewen

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “We didn’t turn up in the first 30 minutes and made Inverurie look like Brazil.

“We were so far off the pace, didn’t put a challenge in, didn’t match runners and conceded two really poor goals.

“There were no positives from the first half an hour, I’ll take a bit of responsibility because I stuck with quite an aggressive set-up after our win on Saturday.

“That didn’t help us early on and once we changed shape I thought we did OK.

“In the second half our possession, work rate and desire to compete was much better but the damage was done in the first 30 minutes.”

